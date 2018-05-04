Lennox International to Present at Wells Fargo Conference

Lennox International Inc.

DALLAS, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced that Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn is scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, May 8. A live webcast beginning at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

 

