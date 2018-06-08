Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-international-to-present-at-william-blair-conference-300662097.html

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lennoxinternational.com

