Lennox Launches Gas Furnace Featuring Integrated Refrigerant Detection System

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox Residential HVAC, a leader in energy-efficient home comfort solutions, announced today the release of the Dave Lennox Signature® SLP99VK Gas Furnace, designed to deliver high-efficiency heating with built-in refrigerant detection capability.

The SLP99VK is integrated with a Refrigerant Detection System (RDS), eliminating the need for a separate installation kit and reducing overall installation costs for dealers.

"This addition to the Dave Lennox Signature Collection simplifies installation and enhances the value we deliver to dealers and homeowners," said Lanessa Bannister, Vice President and General Manager, Lennox Residential HVAC. "By integrating the RDS, we're helping customers save time and provide homeowners with a reliable, efficient solution built for today's evolving safety standards."

The SLP99VK offers an efficiency rating of up to 99%, converting nearly all the energy used into heating the home. The furnace is dual-fuel compatible, allowing it to pair with an electric heat pump and alternate between fuel sources to help optimize comfort and efficiency in varying weather conditions.

The unit is compatible with the Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat, enabling advanced control, remote monitoring, and system diagnostics. It also connects with the PureAir™ S Air Purification System and other Lennox filtration products to support improved indoor air quality.

Part of the Ultimate Comfort System, the SLP99VK Gas Furnace joins the highest-efficiency products Lennox offers to provide homeowners with consistent temperature control and quiet operation year-round.

The SLP99VK Gas Furnace is now available through Lennox dealers in North America. For more information, visit Lennox.com.

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. We are committed to sustainability and creating comfortable, healthier environments for residential and commercial customers. Our innovative portfolio includes cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems, along with a comprehensive range of HVAC parts, supplies, and services that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

