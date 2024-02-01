Lennox Named to Wall Street Journal's List of Best Managed Companies of 2023

Lennox was honored in the Wall Street Journal's list of 2023 Best Managed Companies, showcasing excellence in business, leadership, and strategic vision.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leading provider of innovative climate solutions, has been selected for The Wall Street Journal's prestigious list of Best Managed Companies of 2023. The list ranks America's largest publicly traded companies based on Peter Drucker's principles of corporate effectiveness, which include customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength. 

"We are incredibly honored that Lennox has been recognized by The Wall Street Journal as one of the Best Managed Companies of 2023," said Alok Maskara, Lennox Chief Executive Officer. "In 2023, Lennox experienced significant success as we accelerated growth and expanded resilient margins by leveraging the Lennox Unified Management System to execute and deliver record results."

Lennox is a leader in sustainable technology, developing innovative products that revolutionize comfort and make air perfect. In 2023, Lennox sold its one millionth Lennox Smart Thermostat and launched the Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat. The Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat was recognized as one of the Green Builder's 2023 Sustainable Products of the Year for its groundbreaking smart home technology. In addition, Lennox furthered its sustainability commitment by signing an agreement with the California Energy Commission (CEC) to help the state reach its goal of installing six million heat pumps by 2030.

Through the LII Lennox Foundation, Lennox donates up to 1% of its net income to charities that make an impact where its employees live and work. Strategic partnerships with non-profit organizations such as Operation Warm offer volunteer opportunities for employees across the company who can take up to 8 hours a year of paid volunteer-time-off. The Foundation focuses on health, education and the environment and amplifies the scope and impact of charitable initiatives at Lennox.

"This recognition comes at a special time in our history," Maskara continued. "We celebrate the 25th anniversary of going public and listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LII) this year, which happened more than 100 years after the company was founded by Dave Lennox. This achievement is a testament to the collective strength of our team, and we look forward to more milestones as we build on this success together."

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennox.com.

