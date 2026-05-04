Lennox Opens 2026 Feel The Love® Nominations to Honor Community Heroes

Nominations are now open for individuals who give back to their communities and need support replacing critical home comfort systems

DALLAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in reliable home comfort solutions, today announced that nominations are open for the 2026 Feel The Love® program, sponsored by the LII Lennox Foundation. Through its trusted dealer network across the United States and Canada, Lennox will donate and professionally install new heating and cooling systems for individuals who are pillars of their communities and need dependable home comfort. Nominations are open through August 31, 2026, at FeelTheLove.com.

Lennox and Smith Services support H.A.L.O., a no‑kill animal shelter in Sebastian, Florida, through the Feel The Love® program by replacing an aging HVAC system and creating a safer, more comfortable environment for the animals and staff who care for them. Speed Speed Lennox Feel the Love Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lennox International Inc.)

"Feel The Love reflects who we are at Lennox, deeply committed to people, craftsmanship, and doing what's right," said Sarah Martin, EVP & President of Lennox Home Comfort Solutions. "Each nomination represents someone who consistently shows up for others. Alongside our dealer partners, we're proud to help bring reliable, high‑quality comfort to their homes."

Now in its 17th year, Feel The Love is a cornerstone of Lennox's community impact efforts. Since the program began in 2009, Lennox and its dealers have donated and installed more than 3,100 heating and cooling systems, helping homeowners facing significant challenges.

This year's Feel The Love Installation Week will take place October 3–11. During that time, selected recipients will receive up to a full heating and cooling system at no cost, including high-efficiency Lennox Merit equipment like air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, and thermostats, installed by local dealers who donate their time and expertise. Nominees include educators, veterans, healthcare professionals, first responders, caregivers, and families navigating unexpected medical or financial hardships. In addition, 501(c)(3) nonprofits are also accepted as Feel The Love program nominees (though they must be able to take residential HVAC equipment).

Community members are encouraged to submit nominations for individuals who put others first and would benefit from safe, reliable, and energy‑efficient home comfort. To learn more or submit a nomination, visit FeelTheLove.com. Updates throughout the program will be shared on Lennox's Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn channels.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient building solutions and is committed to creating healthier and more comfortable environments. Serving residential and commercial customers, the company delivers innovative heating, cooling, indoor air quality, refrigeration, and water heating systems. Through trusted products, parts, and services, and advanced technology, Lennox delivers connected solutions that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com. Media inquiries may be directed to [email protected].

About Feel The Love®

Launched in 2009, Feel The Love is Lennox Residential HVAC's signature community-giving program. Each year, Lennox partners with local dealers and community members across the United States and parts of Canada to identify and support individuals who exemplify service to others and are in need of a helping hand. The LII Lennox Foundation proudly sponsors the Feel The Love program. Learn more at FeelTheLove.com.

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.