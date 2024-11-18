Lennox Partners with Contractor Commerce to Extend Innovative E-commerce Capabilities to Dealers

Through this integrated platform, dealers will benefit from local consumer traffic to their websites for system replacement and maintenance needs.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leading provider of innovative climate solutions in the HVACR industry, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Contractor Commerce, a leading e-commerce platform for HVAC contractors. Through this partnership, Lennox Residential HVAC will provide its Lennox Premier Dealer network with exclusive e-commerce capabilities, including transparent pricing for HVAC systems and filter subscription services that benefit both homeowners and dealers.

Contractor Commerce's state-of-the-art platform will seamlessly integrate with the Lennox dealer network. Lennox Premier Dealers will be featured prominently on the Lennox Dealer Locator, with direct links for consumers to purchase Lennox filters and subscribe to regular deliveries, ensuring the right filter is available at the right time. Homeowners will also be able to look up system estimates, allowing dealers to display their own individual pricing, enabling consumers to compare options and purchase directly from dealers' websites or online filter stores.

"More and more homeowners are doing their own research when buying a new HVAC system, and they often end up choosing a dealer that offers their trusted brand," said Lanessa Bannister, vice president and general manager of Lennox Residential HVAC. "This partnership allows us to connect those consumers directly to transparent HVAC systems pricing and filter replacement options on our dealers' websites, helping to drive demand for their services. We have always valued our direct relationships with dealers, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to them. By offering innovative digital tools, we are helping our Premier Dealers succeed in today's ever-changing marketplace."

The partnership addresses the growing demand from homeowners for accessible e-commerce solutions for maintaining or purchasing HVAC systems. Lennox values the expertise of qualified and licensed installations, and the Contractor Commerce platform allows Lennox dealers to provide homeowners with the convenience of online pricing transparency and the ability to purchase recurring items, such as filters. This positions Lennox Premier Dealers as leaders in the HVAC space.

"Our work with Lennox highlights the industry shift towards e-commerce," said Will Housh, CEO, Contractor Commerce. "This initiative will revolutionize how dealers interact with consumers online, providing them with the tools and support to thrive in a digital-first economy."

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

About Contractor Commerce

Contractor Commerce is the pioneer and industry leader in providing e-commerce services for contractors, offering plug-and-play online stores for home service companies so they can grow their sales and serve customers with convenience and transparent pricing. To learn more about Contractor Commerce and its innovative solutions, visit ContractorCommerce.com.

