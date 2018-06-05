Lennox Partners with ServiceTitan, Integrates Into Software Platform

"We're constantly looking for ways to make our home service partners more efficient in the field," said Jeremy Hermanns, vice president of marketing at ServiceTitan. "By integrating with an industry leader like Lennox, we're building on that promise to the more than 2,200 HVAC contractors that use our platform."

Vivid equipment photos, model numbers, warranty information, and more, will be integrated into the ServiceTitan Pricebook to enable techs to create enticing "Good, Better, Best" presentations to homeowners.

"In an increasingly competitive market, our contractors need to further leverage digital capabilities to be successful. Lennox is committed to helping our customers win in their markets. We're excited to partner with ServiceTitan to provide a more integrated solution to help them win," said Quan Nguyen, vice president and general manager, Lennox Industries Residential at Lennox International. "Through this integration, we will be able to provide ServiceTitan users with written and visual content, right at their fingertips, which illustrates the numerous benefits that Lennox solutions provide to homeowners."

This collaboration between ServiceTitan and Lennox further empowers ServiceTitan users to make the most of its system, best serve homeowners, and ultimately promote better sales.

About Lennox

Lennox Industries is a leading provider of customized home heating, cooling and indoor air quality products that are designed to deliver customized comfort, efficiency and functionality, with the most innovative and reliable features available. Lennox is also the first heating and air conditioning manufacturer to harness solar energy for central heating and cooling – and beyond. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy have selected Lennox as an ENERGY STAR Manufacturer of the Year four times in recent years for its outstanding contribution to developing and promoting energy-efficient products. For more information about Lennox home comfort products, visit https://www.lennox.com/residential or call 1-800-9-LENNOX.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a mobile, cloud-based software platform that helps home services companies streamline operations, improve customer service, and increase sales. ServiceTitan's end-to-end solution for the multi-billion dollar residential home services industry includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integration with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software. ServiceTitan is the preferred software for the world's most successful plumbing, HVAC, and electrical companies. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/.

