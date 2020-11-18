Lennox provides program for contractors to improve indoor air quality

The Building Better Air training program provides a structure to improve indoor air quality of commercial spaces through the Evaluate, Solve, Maintain framework. Contractors trained through the program will have key information to explain how HVAC systems impact IAQ and offer the right solutions for their clients.

"Contractors are seeing an increased demand for IAQ solutions recently with the second wave of COVID-19," said Elliot Zimmer, president and Chief Operating Officer of Lennox Commercial. "Our training program will help provide contractors with the support system they need to assess equipment and make a proper recommendation to better improve IAQ for their customers' facilities.

"Our strong partnership with our Lennox Commercial Alliance Contractor network gives us a unique ability to help buildings improve their indoor air quality and get back to business safely."

In October, Lennox introduced the Building Better Air initiative, which helps facilities evaluate the state of their HVAC systems by using an IAQ survey and creates solutions tailored to the needs of the building. The training program is an additional step to further Lennox's goal to create safe working environments for restaurants, movie theaters, schools, offices and similar facilities.

"Our goal is to help businesses return to a normal routine safely, and improved indoor air quality is a great start," said Bobby DiFulgentiz, vice president of product management and marketing. "If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it has shown just how important HVAC is in our everyday life. We are focusing our efforts on spreading the knowledge we have on air purification, ventilation, and humidity control so that our customers have access to the right solutions to safely return to business."

For more information about the Building Better Air initiative or to find a qualified contractor in your area, visit https://www.lennoxcommercial.com/buildingbetterair.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information is available at: www.lennoxinternational.com.

