Lennox Recognized for its Inclusive, Reputable Work Culture and Manufacturing Excellence by U.S. News & World Report and Great Place to Work

Lennox was named to the 2024 U.S. News & World Report Best Companies to Work For list with a distinction for Best in Manufacturing. Lennox India Technology Centre earned its third consecutive Great Place to Work certification.

"At Lennox, we know that it's the determination and dedication of our employees that ultimately make the biggest difference for our customers. This recognition is a testament to our efforts to create a workplace where all employees can thrive", commented Dan Sessa, Lennox Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "We proudly invest in our employees through a variety of career development resources and continuous learning opportunities to ensure our team is well-equipped to grow their careers and meet the evolving needs of our industry."

Lennox offers comprehensive benefits to support the overall wellness and growth of its employees. Our LII Lennox Foundation encourages employee volunteerism with paid volunteer time off and grants for non-profit organizations that focus on health, education, and the environment. Wellness days enable employees to take time away from work to recharge and focus on their own well-being. Furthering its commitment to employee development, Lennox provides comprehensive training and development programs that teach everything from leadership to hands-on technical skills, along with a tuition reimbursement program that enables employees to be lifelong learners.

