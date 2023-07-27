Lennox Reports Record Second Quarter Results and Raises 2023 Guidance

Q2 Highlights

(All comparisons are year-over-year, unless otherwise noted)

Revenue up 3% to $1.41 billion ; core revenue excluding European Operations up 3% to $1.34 billion

; core revenue excluding European Operations up 3% to Operating income up 23% to $279 million ; adjusted segment profit up 22% to $281 million

; adjusted segment profit up 22% to GAAP diluted EPS up 23% to $6.10 ; adjusted diluted EPS up 22% to $6.15

; adjusted diluted EPS up 22% to Operating cash flow up 101% to $196 million

Raising 2023 outlook with core revenue up 2% to up 4% and an EPS range of $15.50 to $16.00

DALLAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, today reported record second quarter revenue of $1.41 billion. Operating income was a record $279 million and operating margin was 19.8%. GAAP diluted earnings per share was a record $6.10.

Core revenue, excluding European Operations, grew 3% to $1.34 billion. Adjusted segment profit rose 22% to $281 million. Adjusted segment margin was 20.9%, up 320 basis points. Adjusted earnings per share rose 22% to $6.15.

"With record setting results in the second quarter, Lennox once again demonstrates our team's execution prowess and the benefit of a focused growth strategy," said Chief Executive Officer Alok Maskara. "Our commercial growth and profit recovery has gained momentum as our team successfully improved manufacturing output to meet robust demand."

"Strong commercial results offset challenging residential end markets impacted by right sizing of industry inventory levels, post successful transition to the new minimum efficiency standards." Maskara continued. "Given our record first half performance, we are raising our 2023 earnings and cash flow guidance which reflects our exceptional progress towards delivering our long-term financial targets."

In the second quarter, Residential segment revenue was down 4% primarily due to continued distributor destocking. Segment profit was down 6% as the impact of lower sales volume was partially offset by favorable pricing and mix. As we start the third quarter, distributor destocking is decelerating, and we expect the recently announced price increase to fuel margin recovery even though factory productivity and output will remain constrained as we right-size our finished goods inventory levels to improve operating cash flow.

The Commercial segment delivered exceptional second-quarter results with revenues up 24% and profits up 150% while maintaining strong backlog. Last year the commercial segment faced manufacturing and supply chain challenges that tempered revenue and delayed pricing actions. This year's significant improvement in results is driven by improved factory productivity, instituted pricing actions, and product mix benefits. We expect further manufacturing improvements in the second half of this year as our factory output remains below historical levels and our delivery lead times remain extended.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(All comparisons are year-over-year, unless otherwise noted)

Revenue: $1.41 billion; Core revenue, which excludes our European operations, was $1.34 billion, up 3%. Revenue growth was driven by price and favorable mix and partially offset by lower sales volumes.

Operating Income: $279 million with operating profit margin of 19.8%.

Adjusted Segment Profit: $281 million, up 22%, and adjusted segment profit margin of 20.9%, up 320 basis points. Adjusted segment profit increased $50 million as $106 million of price and mix benefits were partially offset by lower sales volumes and inflationary impacts on SG&A and distribution costs.

Net Income: $217.2 million, or $6.10 per share, compared to $177.2 million, or $4.96 per share, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted Net Income : $218.8 million, or $6.15 per share, compared to $179.6 million, or $5.03 per share, in the prior year quarter.

Cash: Operating cash flow was $196 million compared to $97 million in the prior-year quarter. Capital expenditures were $49 million compared to $21 million in the prior year quarter with the increase driven by the new Commercial factory investment in Saltillo, Mexico. Total debt at the end of the second quarter was approximately $1.6 billion. Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $59 million at the end of the quarter.

Residential: Business segment revenue was $936 million, 4% lower than the prior year. Segment Profit was $203 million, down 6%, and segment margin was 21.6%, down 50 basis points. Versus prior year, profit decreased $14 million. The decrease was driven predominately by lower sales volumes of $46 million along with other cost and investment headwinds totaling $8 million, all partially offset with $40 million in pricing and mix benefits.

Commercial: Business segment revenue was $408 million, up 24%. Segment profit was $103 million, up 150%, and segment margin expanded 1,270 basis points to 25.3%. Segment profit increased $62 million compared to prior year, driven by $66 million of pricing and mix benefits and $3 million generated by higher sales volumes. Inflationary impacts on materials and production costs partially offset these gains.

Corporate and Other: Revenue in the European Refrigeration operations was $67.7 million, up 10%. European operations had $2.4 million in profit compared to a $0.6 million loss in the prior year quarter. Corporate expenses were $25 million, or down $2 million compared to the prior year quarter.

As previously announced, beginning in 2023 our North American Refrigeration operations are reported in the Commercial Segment and European operations are classified as non-core and included in the Corporate and Other Segment until disposition.

FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE

For the full year of 2023, we now expect core revenue to be up 2% to up 4% (previous: flat to up 4%) and we expect earnings per share of $15.50 to $16.00 (previous: $14.25 to $15.25).

Based on our record first half performance and confidence in our outlook for the balance of the year, we are updating our free cash flow outlook to include operating cash flow of $550 million to $600 million and capital expenditures of approximately $250 million.

"Our primary focus remains on self-help operational excellence which includes prioritizing pricing excellence and increasing commercial production output, while normalizing inventory levels to further improve cash flow. Looking ahead, we are excited to build on the current momentum to meet or exceed our long-range targets," Maskara concluded.

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales $ 1,411.4

$ 1,366.3

$ 2,460.7

$ 2,379.7 Cost of goods sold 953.6

969.2

1,696.2

1,714.4 Gross profit 457.8

397.1

764.5

665.3 Operating Expenses:













Selling, general and administrative expenses 181.3

169.6

348.8

324.9 Losses (gains) and other expenses, net 0.8

1.6

1.1

2.0 Restructuring charges —

0.5

—

1.0 Income from equity method investments (3.1)

(1.5)

(3.8)

(1.4) Operating income 278.8

226.9

418.4

338.8 Pension settlements 0.1

0.2

0.3

0.3 Interest expense, net 15.0

8.7

29.2

15.6 Other expense (income), net —

0.7

—

1.2 Net income before income taxes 263.7

217.3

388.9

321.7 Provision for income taxes 46.5

40.1

73.7

60.9 Net income $ 217.2

$ 177.2

$ 315.2

$ 260.8















Earnings per share – Basic: $ 6.12

$ 4.97

$ 8.88

$ 7.25















Earnings per share – Diluted: $ 6.10

$ 4.96

$ 8.85

$ 7.23















Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 35.5

35.6

35.5

36.0 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 35.6

35.7

35.6

36.1

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Net Sales and Profit (Loss) (Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions) For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,





2023

2022(2)

2023

2022(2) Net Sales













Residential $ 936.2

$ 977.5

$ 1,617.2

$ 1,659.6 Commercial (2) 407.5

327.4

716.1

606.9 Corporate and other (2) 67.7

61.4

127.4

113.2

$ 1,411.4

$ 1,366.3

$ 2,460.7

$ 2,379.7 Segment Profit (Loss) (1)













Residential $ 202.6

$ 216.3

$ 313.7

$ 324.0 Commercial (2) 103.0

41.2

153.0

64.9 Corporate and other (2) (22.5)

(27.7)

(41.9)

(44.5) Total segment profit 283.1

229.8

424.8

344.4 Reconciliation to Operating income:













Items in Losses (gains) and other expenses, net which are excluded from

segment profit (loss) (1) 4.3

$ 2.4

6.4

4.6 Restructuring charges —

0.5

—

1.0 Operating income $ 278.8

$ 226.9

$ 418.4

$ 338.8





(1) We define segment profit (loss) as a segment's operating income included in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations, excluding:

• The following items in Losses (gains) and other expenses, net:

• Net change in unrealized losses (gains) on unsettled futures contracts,

• Environmental liabilities and special litigation charges, and

• Other items, net,

• Restructuring charges. (2) Previously, we operated in three reportable business segments. In November 2022, we announced the decision to explore strategic alternatives for our European portfolio and that we would continue to invest in our Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration business, all of which were previously in our Refrigeration segment. On January 1, 2023, we adjusted our segment presentation to better align with how the segments are managed and evaluated after the change in portfolio. Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration is now part of the Commercial segment while the European portfolio is presented with Corporate and Other until disposition. Amounts presented in this table have been recast to reflect the revised segment presentation.

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



(Amounts in millions, except shares and par values) As of June 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited)



Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 51.4

$ 52.6 Short-term investments 7.2

8.5 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowances of $17.0 and $15.5 in

2023 and 2022, respectively 843.6

608.5 Inventories, net 856.0

753.0 Other assets 68.6

73.9 Total current assets 1,826.8

1,496.5 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $953.4

and $920.8 in 2023 and 2022, respectively 608.5

548.9 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 214.2

219.9 Goodwill 186.4

186.3 Deferred income taxes 46.3

27.5 Other assets, net 99.1

88.5 Total assets $ 2,981.3

$ 2,567.6







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





Current Liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 761.3

$ 710.6 Current operating lease liabilities 63.2

63.3 Accounts payable 470.1

427.3 Accrued expenses 425.5

376.9 Income taxes payable 21.8

17.6 Total current liabilities 1,741.9

1,595.7 Long-term debt 817.7

814.2 Long-term operating lease liabilities 159.6

161.8 Pensions 39.6

40.1 Other liabilities 159.9

158.9 Total liabilities 2,918.7

2,770.7 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,

87,170,197 shares issued 0.9

0.9 Additional paid-in capital 1,169.3

1,155.2 Retained earnings 3,309.0

3,070.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (75.8)

(90.6) Treasury stock, at cost, 51,658,951 shares and 51,700,260 shares for

2023 and 2022, respectively (4,340.8)

(4,339.2) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 62.6

(203.1) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 2,981.3

$ 2,567.6

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions) For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 315.2

$ 260.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Income from equity method investments (3.8)

(1.4) Restructuring charges, net of cash paid —

0.5 Provision for credit losses 3.8

2.7 Unrealized losses, net on derivative contracts 3.9

2.0 Stock-based compensation expense 13.8

10.6 Depreciation and amortization 40.5

37.8 Deferred income taxes (18.9)

(11.6) Pension expense 1.4

3.5 Pension contributions (2.0)

(0.5) Other items, net (1.2)

(0.9) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts and notes receivable (236.5)

(281.6) Inventories (100.4)

(187.3) Other current assets 8.7

1.2 Accounts payable 45.4

93.7 Accrued expenses 45.6

14.8 Income taxes payable and receivable, net 4.1

39.4 Leases, net 3.3

0.9 Other, net (6.2)

14.6 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 116.7

(0.8) Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment 1.5

0.5 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (85.3)

(46.7) Proceeds from short-term investments, net 1.5

— Net cash used in investing activities (82.3)

(46.2) Cash flows from financing activities:





Asset securitization borrowings 140.0

211.0 Asset securitization payments (90.0)

(61.0) Long-term debt payments (7.3)

(6.4) Borrowings from credit facility 1,182.0

1,331.0 Payments on credit facility (1,182.0)

(1,029.0) Proceeds from employee stock purchases 1.9

1.8 Repurchases of common stock —

(300.0) Repurchases of common stock to satisfy employee withholding tax obligations (3.2)

(5.1) Cash dividends paid (75.2)

(66.9) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (33.8)

75.4 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 0.6

28.4 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1.8)

(2.0) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 52.6

31.0 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 51.4

$ 57.4







Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





Interest paid $ 27.1

$ 14.2 Income taxes paid (net of refunds) $ 88.4

$ 32.9

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation to U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Measures (Unaudited, in millions, except per share and ratio data) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures













































To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements and segment net sales and profit (loss) presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. In addition to these non-GAAP measures, the Company also provides rates of revenue change at constant currency on a consolidated and segment basis if different than the reported measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and enhance the ability of investors to analyze the Company's business trends and operating performance. In November 2022, we announced the decision to explore strategic alternatives for our European portfolio. The results from operations for these businesses have been shown in the tables below as "Non-Core business results." The prior period results have been updated to provide period-over-period comparability.

Reconciliation of Net income, a GAAP measure, to Adjusted Net income, a Non-GAAP measure

























For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Amount

after tax Per

Diluted Share

Amount after tax Per

Diluted Share

Amount

after tax Per

Diluted Share

Amount

after tax Per

Diluted Share Net income, a GAAP measure $ 217.2 $ 6.10

$ 177.2 $ 4.96

$ 315.2 $ 8.85

$ 260.8 $ 7.23 Restructuring charges — —

0.4 0.01

— —

0.8 0.02 Pension settlements 0.1 —

0.1 —

0.3 0.01

0.2 0.01 Items in Losses (gains) and other expenses, net which are excluded from segment profit (loss) (a) 2.9 0.09

2.0 0.06

3.5 0.10

3.7 0.10 Excess tax (benefit) expense from share-based compensation (b) (0.1) —

0.1 —

(0.1) —

0.5 0.01 Other tax items, net (b) 0.1 —

(1.4) (0.03)

0.4 0.01

(1.4) (0.04) Non-core business results (c) (1.4) (0.04)

1.2 0.03

— —

4.9 0.14 Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure $ 218.8 $ 6.15

$ 179.6 $ 5.03

$ 319.3 $ 8.97

$ 269.5 $ 7.47























(a) Recorded in Losses (gains) and other expenses, net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations













(b) Recorded in Provision for income taxes in the Consolidated Statements of Operations













(c) Non-core business results represent activity related to our business operations in Europe not included elsewhere in the reconciliations















Reconciliation of Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted, a GAAP measure, to Adjusted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted, a Non-GAAP

measure (shares in millions):



For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Average shares outstanding - diluted, a GAAP measure 35.6

35.7

35.6

36.1 Impact on diluted shares from excess tax benefits from share-based compensation —

—

—

— Adjusted average shares outstanding - diluted, a Non-GAAP measure 35.6

35.7

35.6

36.1































Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities, a GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow, a Non-GAAP measure (dollars in millions)



For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 195.5

$ 97.1

$ 116.7

$ (0.8) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (49.9)

(20.9)

(85.3)

(46.7) Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment 1.2

0.2

1.5

0.5 Free cash flow, a Non-GAAP measure $ 146.8

$ 76.4

$ 32.9

$ (47.0)

Reconciliation of Net sales, a GAAP measure to Core net sales, a Non-GAAP measure

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

Corporate and other

Consolidated

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales, a GAAP measure $ 67.7

$ 61.4

$ 1,411.4

$ 1,366.3 Net sales from non-core businesses (a) (67.7)

(61.4)

(67.7)

(61.4) Core net sales, a Non-GAAP measure $ —

$ —

$ 1,343.7

$ 1,304.9















(a) Non-Core businesses represent our business operations in Europe

























For the Six Months Ended June 30,

Corporate and other

Consolidated

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales, a GAAP measure $ 127.4

$ 113.2

$ 2,460.7

$ 2,379.7 Net sales from non-core businesses (a) (127.4)

(113.2)

(127.4)

(113.2) Core net sales, a Non-GAAP measure $ —

$ —

$ 2,333.3

$ 2,266.5















(a) Non-Core businesses represent our business operations in Europe























Reconciliation of Segment profit (loss), a Non-GAAP measure to Adjusted Segment profit (loss), a Non-GAAP measure



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

Corporate and other

Consolidated

2023

2022

2023

2022 Segment profit (loss), a Non-GAAP measure $ (22.5)

$ (27.7)

$ 283.1

$ 229.8 Profit (loss) from non-core businesses (a) 2.4

(0.6)

2.4

(0.6) Adjusted Segment profit (loss), a Non-GAAP measure $ (24.9)

$ (27.1)

$ 280.7

$ 230.4















(a) Non-Core businesses represent our business operations in Europe

























For the Six Months Ended June 30,

Corporate and other

Consolidated

2023

2022

2023

2022 Segment profit (loss), a Non-GAAP measure $ (41.9)

$ (44.5)

$ 424.8

$ 344.4 Profit (loss) from non-core businesses (a) 2.1

(4.0)

2.1

(4.0) Adjusted Segment profit (loss), a Non-GAAP measure $ (44.0)

$ (40.5)

$ 422.7

$ 348.4















(a) Non-Core businesses represent our business operations in Europe









