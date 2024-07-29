Lennox to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of IPO with Ringing of Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on July 29

The Lennox leadership team will ring the closing bell at the NYSE on July 29, 2024, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its initial public offering in 1999.

DALLAS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leading provider of innovative climate solutions, marks a significant milestone at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as it celebrates the 25th anniversary of its initial public offering (IPO).

Since its debut on the NYSE in 1999, Lennox has evolved from a regional HVAC manufacturer to a leader in the global market, specializing in heating, cooling, and commercial refrigeration technologies. Over the past quarter-century, Lennox has grown financially and operationally, establishing itself as a trusted brand for heating, cooling, and refrigeration needs in residential and commercial markets.

"Our legacy is rooted in a relentless pursuit of innovation and unwavering commitment to excellence. As we celebrate 25 years since our IPO, we reflect on our many past achievements, continue to lean into our enduring core values, and look ahead confidently," commented Lennox Chief Executive Officer Alok Maskara. "As the HVACR industry evolves, we're poised to continue delivering exceptional value to our shareholders and customers."

Lennox positions itself as a pioneer of innovative sustainability through the development of products with the highest SEER ratings and advanced technology. Over the past 25 years, Lennox and its brands have received numerous accolades for product excellence, including Dealer Design, GOOD Design, and Green Builder Sustainable Product awards. Recently, Lennox received the most Gold product awards of any honoree from the industry's prestigious Dealer Design Awards program.

Financially, Lennox has achieved significant milestones with six consecutive quarters of double-digit ROS expansion and EPS growth year over year. Lennox takes pride in consistently delivering strong performance and shareholder value. A strategic self-help transformation has propelled margin growth year-over-year. The current focus is growth acceleration which has been boosted by robust demand for products and services.

In ringing the NYSE closing bell, Lennox reiterates its enduring legacy and commitment to shareholder value, innovation, and sustainability. Join us and watch the bell ringing ceremony live here at The Bell | NYSE.

For more information about Lennox, visit lennox.com.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennox.com.

