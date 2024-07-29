Lennox Wins Gold at 2024 Dealer Design Awards

Lennox Commercial HVAC, Advanced Distributor Products, and Heatcraft Refrigeration Products win gold at the 2024 Dealer Design Awards.

DALLAS, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leading provider of innovative climate solutions in the HVACR industry, won gold in three categories at the 2024 Dealer Design Awards, annual honors presented by The Air Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration (ACHR) News magazine. Lennox Commercial HVAC, Advanced Distributor Products, and Heatcraft Refrigeration Products achieved this top honor, emphasizing their products' exceptional design and technological advancements. Chosen and voted on by contractors, The Dealer Design Awards recognize companies that elevate the performance and efficiency of their product offerings.

The winners include:

Lennox Commercial HVAC – Gold in HVAC Light Commercial for the Enlight High-Efficiency Dual Fuel Heat Pump

The Enlight High-Efficiency Dual Fuel Heat Pump packaged rooftop units, available from 2 – 20 tons with ratings of up to 16.1 SEER, 16.5 IEER, and 12.4 EER, offer a multi-speed cooling system for optimal comfort and energy efficiency. The system features a lead two-speed compressor, variable-speed indoor blower, and fully modulating ECM outdoor fans. Notably, the Enlight h eat pump rooftop unit stands out for its application flexibility and intelligent operation.

Advanced Distributor Products – Gold in HVAC Residential Equipment for the FlexCoil Evaporator Coil

Engineered for all refrigerants, the FlexCoil Evaporate Coil is designed to help distributors transition to low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant R454B while remaining compatible with old refrigerants such as R410A. The FlexCoil Evaporator Coil is dual listed for A1 and A2L refrigerants with Refrigerant Detection Systems field or factory installed. The FlexCoil product line offers coils and air handlers certified for both refrigerant types.

Heatcraft Refrigeration Products – Gold in Refrigeration & Ice Machines for the intelliGen Field Mount (iFM) Kit

The intelliGen™ Field Mount (iFM) Kit is designed to be installed in the field for new unit coolers without factory-mounted controls or retrofit of existing unit coolers with mechanical control to utilize the latest electronic control technology for refrigeration. It can conveniently be remotely mounted up to 40 feet from the unit cooler for easy access. The iFM kit is a universal fit for all air and electric defrost unit coolers for refrigeration.

"Winning Gold with the Dealer Design Awards is a significant achievement for our team and a reflection of how we prioritize innovation and quality," said Prakash Bedapudi, Chief Technology Officer at Lennox. "I'm incredibly proud of the hard work that goes into these products and thrilled to see Advanced Distributor Products earn their first-ever award. This recognition underscores the ingenuity and dedication behind our product designs. At Lennox, we strive to design and deliver products that exceed our customers' expectations. These accolades reaffirm our focus on continuing to advance HVAC technology."

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennox.com.

About Heatcraft Refrigeration Products

Heatcraft Refrigeration Products, LLC is a business unit of Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration operating in the United States and Canada, manufacturing premier commercial refrigeration products under the BOHN™, Larkin™, Climate Control™, Chandler™ and InterLink™ brands. Heatcraft provides customers with advanced refrigeration products through superior innovation, with a commitment toward continuous improvement, highest standards of quality and service, and a driving need to be the first choice in refrigeration solutions. Heatcraft offers product and refrigeration training to help customers specify, install and maintain refrigeration equipment and systems. With approximately 2,000 employees, Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration – a division of Lennox International – supplies products to more than 70 countries. For additional information, visit HeatcraftRPD.com or find the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

