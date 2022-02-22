Lenny & Larry's Announces Partnership with the National Park Foundation to Help Protect and Enhance America's National Parks

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenny & Larry's is proud to announce a year-long commitment to support the mission of the National Park Foundation to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. Lenny & Larry's is honored to provide the National Park Foundation with a minimum donation of $150,000. Lenny & Larry's aims to promote an active, healthy lifestyle through its better-for-you cookies and bars, and this new partnership brings together the shared mission of encouraging people to be active outdoors.

National Park Foundation

"One way to enhance active lifestyles is to get outdoors and explore the beautiful national treasures of our country, our parks," says Lenny & Larry's CEO, Jolie Weber. "Lenny & Larry's products are a convenient way to stay nourished while exploring one of the more than 400 national park sites. As a company, we strongly value an active outdoor lifestyle, which is why we are so proud to partner with the National Park Foundation. Now more than ever, it's time to join the collective effort to protect the parks for our present and future generations to enjoy."

"Spending time outside is so important for our mental and physical health," says National Park Foundation Chief of External Affairs Robert Mathias. "The National Park Foundation is excited to partner with Lenny & Larry's to inspire people to immerse themselves in the wonder of nature through activities like hiking a lesser-known trail, harnessing the power of parks for their health and wellness."

In April, Lenny & Larry's will host their annual Summer Snackin' campaign where consumers will be able to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win the grand prize of an all-expenses-paid family trip to a national park of their choice! Lastly, be sure to check Lenny & Larry's Instagram account over the year for giveaways and partnership news.

About Lenny & Larry's

Amidst a sea of tasteless and boring protein bars, Lenny & Larry's was founded in 1993 by two bodybuilders who revolutionized the snacking industry by creating the premier protein-enhanced cookie. The first to re-imagine a dessert as beloved as the cookie, Lenny & Larry's has developed a cult following among its fans and the brand has continued to lead the pack in sales for 20+ years. Lenny & Larry's produces a wide array of nutritious snackable sweets, offering consumers a convenient source of protein-focused treats that taste downright delicious. Through creating a range of yummy and exciting flavors, Lenny & Larry's provides consumers with a complete snacking option that curbs hunger and satisfies taste buds on the go. Lenny & Larry's takes a realistic approach to snacking with their freshly baked products including The Complete Cookie®, The Complete Crunchy Cookies®, Keto Cookie, The BOSS! Cookie, The Complete Cookie-Fied Bar®, and the newest edition, The Complete Cremes®. For more information, visit www.lennylarry.com .

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate, and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Bunes

[email protected]

Phone Number: 213-988-8344

SOURCE Lenny & Larry's