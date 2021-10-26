Lenny & Larry's Bakes Up a New and Improved Keto Cookie

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenny & Larry's is proud to announce the introduction of their refreshed Keto Cookie, made with 9 grams of plant-based protein, 3 grams net carbs, and only 1 gram of sugar. If you are living gluten-free, eating low-carb, or just watching your sugar, you will love every bite of this vegan treat.

The people spoke and Lenny & Larry's listened! The reformulated Keto Cookie packs even more flavor, and a better nutritional profile to the original Keto Cookie. The new cookie features increased chocolate chip and peanut butter flavor, sweetness, and a moister texture, creating an unparalleled keto cookie for its beloved fans. Additionally, there are a total of 9 grams of plant-based protein versus 8 grams in its original version, for a deliciously satisfying pick-me-up or sweet treat. It's also gluten-free, grain-free, vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified, and available in two flavors: Chocolate Chip (with a touch of peanut butter), and Peanut Butter.

"As the originators of the protein cookie, we wanted to make sure our existing Keto line is one that consumers will love and also meets the needs of a variety of dietary preferences and restrictions," said Lenny & Larry's CEO, Jolie Weber. "Lenny & Larry's fans provided us with valuable consumer feedback, and we were able to address their needs to successfully reformulate the Keto Cookie. Furthermore, Keto continues to be a popular diet as many consumers desire high-protein low carb foods, which is why correcting the formula was important to our brand."

The cookies are rolling out in retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, and Sprouts, and are immediately available on Lennylarry.com. The suggested retail price on Keto Cookie is $1.99. For more information on Lenny & Larry's and to find a store near you, please visit www.lennylarry.com.

About Lenny & Larry's

Amidst a sea of tasteless and boring protein bars, Lenny & Larry's was founded in 1993 by two bodybuilders who revolutionized the snacking industry by creating the premier protein-enhanced cookie. The first to re-imagine a dessert as beloved as the cookie, Lenny & Larry's has developed a cult following among its fans and the brand has continued to lead the pack in sales for 20+ years. Lenny & Larry's produces a wide array of nutritious snackable sweets, offering consumers a convenient source of protein-focused treats that taste downright delicious. Through creating a range of yummy and exciting flavors, Lenny & Larry's provides consumers with a complete snacking option that curbs hunger and satisfies taste buds on the go. Lenny & Larry's takes a real approach to snacking with their freshly baked products including The Complete Cookie, The Complete Crunchy Cookies, The Keto Cookie, The BOSS! Cookie and The Cookie-Fied Bar. For more information, visit www.lennylarry.com.

