Lenny & Larry's Celebrates Changing Temperatures with Seasonal Flavors, Holiday Collection

Leading Protein Cookie Company Releases Additions To The Complete Cookie® Lineup For A Limited Time

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fun-loving originators of the protein cookie, Lenny & Larry's, is celebrating the start of the holiday season by bringing joy to the cookie aisle with limited edition, seasonal flavors, launching today. Expanding their Complete Cookie® lineup of seasonal treats just in time for colder weather, Lenny & Larry's is bringing back fan favorites, Gingerbread and Peppermint Chocolate while supplies last. Both festive flavors are available for a limited time online at lennylarry.com and in select retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Kroger, Target, Sprouts, Publix and HEB.

Lenny & Larry's Holiday Collection Variety Pack

Additionally, Lenny & Larry's is bringing back its Holiday Collection Variety Pack, after great success the previous year. For a limited time, fans can purchase the Holiday Collection Variety Pack which includes both limited edition winter flavors, as well as both fall seasonal flavors, Pumpkin Spice and newest edition, Caramel Apple. To further celebrate the holiday season, also known as the season of giving, consumers can make a donation to Lenny & Larry's continued non-profit organization of choice, the National Park Foundation, at checkout. Together, with the generous donations of its customers, Lenny & Larry's is proud to support the nonprofit with a minimum donation of $150,000.

"We're thrilled to help usher in the beloved holiday season with two more nostalgic Complete Cookie flavors that serve as a tasty and filling choice for a healthy snack option during this festive time," said Lenny & Larry's CEO, Jolie Weber. "For fans who haven't been able to try our newest creative fall flavor, Caramel Apple, that combines the perfect seasonal pairing of dried apple bits and caramel drops, the Holiday Collection makes the perfect gift to send their tastebuds dancing through the rest of the year."

The Lenny & Larry's Complete Cookie contains 16 grams of plant-based protein and 10 grams of fiber in each freshly baked 4-ounce cookie containing no dairy, egg, soy, or artificial ingredients. Both limited-time flavors retail for an MSRP of $1.69 in-store or on the Lenny & Larry's website for $22.95 per 12-count box, while the Holiday Collection retails for $23.95 for a 13-count box of delicious 4oz cookies.

The Complete Cookie® includes Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients, is Certified Vegan and Kosher, and does not include high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, or sugar alcohols. Fans of the brand can expect more seasonal flavors to debut before the end of the year.

For more information on Lenny & Larry's and to find a store near you, please visit www.lennylarry.com.

About Lenny & Larry's

Amidst a sea of tasteless and boring protein bars, Lenny & Larry's was founded in 1993 by two bodybuilders who revolutionized the snacking industry by creating the premier protein-enhanced cookie. The first to re-imagine a dessert as beloved as the cookie, Lenny & Larry's has developed a cult following among its fans and the brand has continued to lead the pack in sales for 20+ years. Lenny & Larry's produces a wide array of nutritious snackable sweets, offering consumers a convenient source of protein-focused treats that taste downright delicious. Through creating a range of yummy and exciting flavors, Lenny & Larry's provides consumers with a complete snacking option that curbs hunger and satisfies taste buds on the go. Lenny & Larry's takes a realistic approach to snacking with their freshly baked products including The Complete Cookie®, The Complete Crunchy Cookies®, Keto Cookie, The BOSS! Cookie, The Complete Cookie-Fied Bar®, The Complete Cremes®, The Complete KickStart Bar® and the newest edition, The Boss! Immunity Bar®. For more information, visit www.lennylarry.com.

