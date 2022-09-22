Lenny & Larry's Introduces Its First Nutrition Bar to The Boss!™ Product Portfolio

The Brand's New Product Packs a Punch with Dairy and Plant Protein, and Probiotics to Support Immune Health

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenny & Larry's is thrilled to announce the extension of The Boss! Line with its first nutrition bar, now available online and on Amazon. The Boss! Immunity Bar™ is aimed at providing consumers with a delicious bar that is high in protein, lower in sugar and also supports immune health. The Boss! Immunity Bar is a crunchy wafer bar with 17g of dairy and plant protein, BC30 probiotics, and 2g of sugar. This new product is the perfect snack that does more than just curb hunger.

"We're thrilled to offer a new better-for-you option to our consumers based on the market's demand for more protein and immunity support," says Lenny & Larry's CEO, Jolie Weber. "Research shows that immune support is one of the most desired functional benefits that consumers are looking for. With the addition of The Boss! Immunity Bar, Lenny & Larry's continues to be an innovative brand that brings consumer preferences to life in the form of better-for-you cookies and bars."

Committed to addressing consumer needs, Lenny & Larry's responded by crafting the newly available product with increased dairy and plant protein, probiotics for immune support and less sugar. Additionally, the BC30 probiotics in The Boss! Immunity Bar are a natural probiotic that support protein absorption and digestive health, as well as immune health.

The Boss! Immunity Bar is available in four flavors including, Peanut Butter Cup, Caramel Macchiato, Chocolate Mint Brownie and Maple French Toast. Each flavor of the Lenny & Larry's bar is available in 4-count packages for a suggested retail price of $7.99 to $8.49 and in single options for a suggested retail price of $2.49 to $2.99. The Boss! Immunity Bar is also sold in select health and fitness retailers nationwide.

About Lenny & Larry's

Amidst a sea of tasteless and boring protein bars, Lenny & Larry's was founded in 1993 by two bodybuilders who revolutionized the snacking industry by creating the premier protein-enhanced cookie. The first to re-imagine a dessert as beloved as the cookie, Lenny & Larry's has developed a cult following among its fans and the brand has continued to lead the pack in sales for 20+ years. Lenny & Larry's produces a wide array of nutritious snackable sweets, offering consumers a convenient source of protein-focused treats that taste downright delicious. Through creating a range of yummy and exciting flavors, Lenny & Larry's provides consumers with a complete snacking option that curbs hunger and satisfies taste buds on the go. Lenny & Larry's takes a realistic approach to snacking with their freshly baked products including The Complete Cookie®, The Complete Crunchy Cookies®, Keto Cookie, The BOSS! Cookie, The Complete Cookie-Fied Bar®, The Complete Cremes®, The Complete KickStart Bar™ and the newest edition, The BOSS! Immunity Bar™. For more information, visit www.lennylarry.com.

