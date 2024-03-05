LENNY & LARRY'S LAUNCHES FITZELS™ - PROTEIN-PACKED PRETZELS

What are FITZELS™? Simple. Fitness + Pretzels = FITZELS™. FITZELS™ are hearty, baked protein pretzels made from simple ingredients. Offered in three bold, curated flavors:

Pizza Palooza: Get saucy with our bold pizza flavors full of tomato, basil, and a hint of cheesy-ness.

Boujie Mustard: Get fancy with our peppery mustard seasoning that's deliciously savory. Pinky's up!

Everything Bagel: Inspired by your favorite bagel. Get everything you want — savory, salty and crunchy.

FITZELS™ stays true to Lenny & Larry's brand commitment to crafting snacks that are Certified Vegan, and Non-GMO Project Verified, and contain no soy ingredients, high fructose corn syrup or artificial sweeteners.

"Lenny and Larry are protein-powered and don't believe you should ever compromise when it comes to fun or snacking," says Lenny & Larry's CEO, Jolie Weber. "They've inspired us to amp up our snacking game with the big flavors of convenient on-the-go FITZELS™."

Known for their sweet, protein-packed bars and cookies, Lenny & Larry's never want snacking to be boring. Snackers gotta snack and sometimes they need something salty, crunchy and bold. Pretzels have graced snack bowls for years but never combined the punch of protein and flavor packed by FITZELS™.

"Lenny & Larry's have made it easy to both Eat the Protein, And Keep it Tasty with their protein cookies and bars. The new FITZELS™ expand protein snacking occasions. They meet the growing demand for salty, crunchy, bold flavor with 18g of plant-based protein in a hearty 3 oz portion," says Lenny & Larry's SVP of Marketing and Innovation, Chris Cook. "Whether it's a sweet treat post-dinner or a salty convenient snack on the go, Lenny & Larry's line-up delivers protein-packed snacks for every craving."

About Lenny & Larry's

Lenny & Larry's has been Baking it Better since 1993. We were founded by two bodybuilders who were tired of boring and tasteless protein bars. They revolutionized the snacking industry by amping up your favorite snacks with protein-power and creating fan-favorites like The Complete Cookie® and the Cookie-fied® Bar. Lenny & Larry's satisfies fan cravings with a wide array of plant-based, nutritious snacks from cookies to bars to pretzels. Each is crafted according to Lenny and Larry's high standards —Certified Vegan, and Non-GMO Project Verified, and contain no soy ingredients, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, or sugar alcohols. For more information, visit www.lennylarry.com.

