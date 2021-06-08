Lenny & Larry's Unveils New Product Expansion With Their First-Ever Plant-Based Protein Bar

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenny & Larry's is proud to announce the introduction of their latest innovation and their first-ever nutrition bar - The Complete Cookie-fied Bar™, made with plant-based protein and only 6 grams of sugar.

Lenny & Larry's The Complete Cookie-fied Bar is a soft, chewy bar topped with Lenny & Larry's signature crunchy cookie pieces for a deliciously satisfying and unique snacking experience. Made with 12g plant-based protein, 5g prebiotic fiber, and 6g sugar, it is a perfect pick-me-up that is also gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

"As the originators of the protein cookie, we see many things with cookie eyes, and we saw the bar category needed something more unique," said Lenny & Larry's CEO, Jolie Weber. "Lenny & Larry's fans love our cookies for their delicious flavor and more nutritious profile, so now we're bringing them a cookie in a bar. Just as important, it's on-trend with consumer desires for plant-based protein and lower sugar."

Lenny & Larry's The Complete Cookie-fied bar is available in two flavors: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, with a third flavor Cookies & Creme coming in the fall. The Chocolate Almond Cookie-fied Bar starts with a chewy chocolate base filled with sweet chocolate chips and almonds, then topped with Lenny & Larry's signature cookie pieces that give you a fun crunch in every delicious bite, creating the perfect balance between rich chocolate and sweet nuttiness that finishes with a hint of sea salt. The Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip flavor is made with a decadent peanut butter base combined with chopped peanuts and creamy chocolate chips and topped with our signature cookie pieces to create a rich satisfying flavor with a surprise crunch. Stay tuned for more information on our Cookies & Creme flavor later this year!

The new bars are rolling out nationwide with more immediate availability at 7-Eleven stores, Lennylarry.com and Amazon. The suggested retail price on single bars is $1.99. For more information on Lenny & Larry's and to find a store near you, please visit www.lennylarry.com.

About Lenny & Larry's

Amidst a sea of tasteless and boring protein bars, Lenny & Larry's was founded in 1993 by two bodybuilders who revolutionized the snacking industry by creating the premier protein-enhanced cookie. The first to re-imagine a dessert as beloved as the cookie, Lenny & Larry's has developed a cult following among its fans and the brand has continued to lead the pack in sales for 20+ years. Lenny & Larry's produces a wide array of nutritious snackable sweets, offering consumers a convenient source of protein-focused treats that taste downright delicious. Through creating a range of yummy and exciting flavors, Lenny & Larry's provides consumers with a complete snacking option that curbs hunger and satisfies taste buds on the go. Lenny & Larry's takes a real approach to snacking with their freshly-baked products including The Complete Cookie, The Complete Crunchy Cookies, The Keto Cookie, and The BOSS! Cookie. For more information, visit www.lennylarry.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Natalie Menicucci

213.225.4443

[email protected]

SOURCE Lenny & Larry's