Lenoir-Rhyne University Announces Fall Semester Schedule for the "Lenoir-Rhyne Equity and Diversity Institute" to Influence Social Change in the Workplace & the Southeast Region

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its third year, the Lenoir-Rhyne Equity and Diversity Institute (LREDI) has announced their Fall Sessions beginning August 31, 2022. Lenoir-Rhyne Equity and Diversity Institute (LREDI) is designed to train individuals into equity advocates, in the interest of building communities that are educated, challenged, and motivated to unteach the principles of systematic racism.

Dean & Director of Lenoir-Ryhne University Asheville, Michael Dempsey & LREDI Program Developer and Founder of Equity over Everything Aisha Adams Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville

"It is very inspiring that, after two years of running the LREDI program, we are hearing from employers and community members who are putting the tools and strategies they've developed through the program to use. We're hearing from Virtelle Hospitality, for example, a company that owns numerous hotels in western North Carolina, and after taking the program they are changing the way that they do business, in the interest of recruiting and retaining the best employees possible. This ethos will undoubtedly also positively affect the experience that their guests have." - Michael Dempsey, Dean of Lenoir-Rhyne University.

LREDI is a 30-hour program designed to train equity advocates and workplace professionals by providing participants with coursework focused on 16-hours of leadership fundamentals and 12-hours of courses focused on discipline-tailored strategies geared toward company-specific solutions and real-life scenarios. The program culminates with a two-hour Folding Chair session where new graduates are challenged to participate in public, socially complex conversations around equity, diversity, and inclusion. Upon completion, graduate students will walk away with viable options and solutions for marketing strategy, equitable recruitment plans, and organizational assessments.

Equity over Everything is an organization that was created by Program Developer Aisha Adams to advance equity by closing the gaps in social equity, entrepreneurship, and homeownership within low resource communities across the south.

The curriculum created by Adams will equip executives, non-profit leaders, educators, students, social activists, and other community members intending to form better communities through their professional careers and daily life activity.

LREDI has earned high praise from many of its students, who are using their newly acquired advocacy skills in their professional careers.

"I found myself in the middle of a conversation that was so honest, eye opening, and thought provoking that it challenged me at every turn and made a powerful impact on my understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion. I have already been able to put what I have learned into practice, and I am looking forward to the continued impact this program will have on my decisions as a leader." – Robert Foster, COO Virtelle Hospitality

Students can choose the option to take individual courses which begin at $399 each or they can choose to take the full course programs to obtain the Equitable Leadership Certificate for $2,793. In addition to enrollment, students can register individually or as a group within their organization.

To date, the program has served nearly 200 individuals and granted over 50 certificates of completion to program students. In addition, the program will now provide professionals with continuous education credits by SHRM, The North Carolina State Bar and Northwest AHEC.

Additional information about the Lenoir-Rhyne Equity and Diversity Institute, including upcoming course schedule and registration details, is available at www.lr.edu/lredi/registration. Classes will be held online only.

About Lenior-Rhyne University:

Founded in 1891, Lenoir-Rhyne University is a co-educational, private liberal arts institution with 50+ undergraduate and 20+ graduate degree programs.

Contact: Sarah Busby

Phone: 470-650-0571

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lenoir-Rhyne University