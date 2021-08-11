Lenoir-Rhyne University Equity & Diversity Institute Launches Fall 2021 Schedule and Offers Continuing Education Units

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenoir-Rhyne University is pleased to announce the third session of the Lenoir-Rhyne Equity & Diversity Institute (LREDI). Beginning September 1st, the institute will be providing face-to-face, online, and private group instruction. In addition to obtaining the certificate, this semester the institute will now provide continuing education credits through the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the North Carolina State Bar.

"We have trained more than 100 individuals from more than 60 organizations. We can see the ripple effects of creating a common language and sharing strategies that cultivate spaces of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Participants can go back to their organizations ready to lead policy, practice, and procedural change." said Aisha Adams

LREDI was developed by Aisha Adams to train individuals to become equity advocates with an interest in building workspaces that are educated, challenged, and motivated to non-violently disrupt systems that create and support complex social issues. This fall, in response to COVID-19, will offer a special course "Equity & Health Care" to discuss inequities and biases that lead to disparities in health care systems.

"LREDI's instructors have more than 100 years of collective experience in equity training. With this depth of knowledge, our program is laser-focused on stimulating positive change in organizations by challenging them to deeply examine workplace policies, procedures, and culture." - said Michael Dempsey, Dean at Lenoir-Rhyne University of Asheville

To complete the full certificate, participants must complete four foundational leadership courses, three courses in their self-selected Equitable Practices concentration area (Education, Business, or Technology), and attend a Folding Chair session. The courses will be offered on September 1-3, September 8-10, October 7-9, October 12-16, and November 1-3, 2021.

Additional information about the Lenoir-Rhyne Equity and Diversity Institute, including the upcoming course schedule and registration details, is available at www.lr.edu/lredi .

About Aisha Adams:

Since 2014 Aisha Adams Media, LLC has been inspiring and equipping conscious leaders to become effective lifelong equity advocates. Founded by Aisha Adams, the company's other ventures include the daytime-style talk show The Asheville View, Nappy Thoughts, a blog followed by thousands of people on social media, and the Entrepreneurial Accelerator, a business boot camp that ties fledgling businesses to community resources.

