Lenovo and Frore Systems collaborate to bring Future Innovation to market with AirJet®Mini

AirJet Mini, the world's most advanced solid-state active cooling chip, will be appearing in Lenovo products following collaboration with Lenovo's Innovation Accelerator

MACAU, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frore Systems, today announced their collaboration with Lenovo's Innovation Accelerator to explore collaborating on future innovative products and solutions.". Frore Systems is excited to be collaborating with Lenovo, contributing to their bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All. Lenovo, the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services, invests in world-changing innovation to build a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere.

Frore Systems actively collaborating with Lenovo Innovation Accelerator

"AirJet is a great example of the way our Innovation Accelerator identifies new and valuable technologies that support our bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All." said Vico Song, General Manager of Lenovo's Innovation Accelerator. "We are excited to be working with Frore Systems to enhance AI performance and build a smarter future."

"We are honored to be collaborating with Lenovo's Innovation Accelerator," said Seshu Madhavapeddy, CEO and Founder of Frore Systems. "AirJet® Mini removes thermal barriers, that have traditionally limited ultra-compact systems, allowing consumer products like super slim notebooks, tablets, and wearables to think longer, run faster, and operate in silence. We are excited to bring the many advantages of AirJet solid-state active cooling to some of Lenovo's premium products, unlocking the new AI Thermal Stack that will enable the next generation of ultra-compact Edge AI devices."

AirJet Mini continues to receive industry recognition in 2026 including at COMPUTEX with a Best Choice Award, and at CES with its third consecutive Innovation Award, underscoring continued industry recognition for solid-state active cooling technologies that remove thermal limits from next-generation AI systems. These honors recognize AirJet Mini's outstanding functionality, innovation, and market potential. Frore Systems' most powerful chip to-date, AirJet Mini G2 replaces conventional fans and heatsinks with a compact chip that removes 7.5W of heat.

AirJet® - Built for the Rise of AI Reasoning Models

As Edge AI evolves from simple inference toward AI reasoning models and Agentic services, workloads are becoming sustained and compute intensive. These models spend more time "thinking" and "orchestrating," placing significantly greater thermal demands on edge devices.

AirJet®Mini G2 is designed specifically to support this shift - enabling processors to sustain higher performance levels without throttling. This advance aligns with Frore's Law, the company's long-term vision to double thermal performance every two years - keeping pace with AI compute demand.

AirJet®Mini G2 Technical Highlights

Heat dissipation: 7.5 W (50% increase over AirJet Mini G1)

7.5 W (50% increase over AirJet Mini G1) Dimensions: just 27mm × 41.5mm × 2.65 mm, supporting ultra-compact form factors

just 27mm × 41.5mm × 2.65 mm, supporting ultra-compact form factors Back pressure: 1,750 Pa (~10x higher than a fan), enabling dustproof and water-resistant devices

1,750 Pa (~10x higher than a fan), enabling dustproof and water-resistant devices Noise level: 21 dBA, enabling silent operation

21 dBA, enabling silent operation Design: solid-state, with no moving mechanical parts, delivering long life

AirJet®Mini G2 generates high-velocity pulsating air jets that efficiently eject heat from compact enclosures, enabling sleek, light, ultra-compact, silent, vibration-free, dustproof, and water-resistant device designs. AirJet enhances performance across numerous devices from notebooks, tablets, Mini-PCs, smartphones, 5G WiFi Hotspots, cameras and SSDs, to the tsunami of consumer and industrial IOT devices.

Learn more about Frore Systems and AirJet at The Beyond Expo, May 27-30, 2026 where Frore Systems will be featured at Lenovo's Innovation Accelerator, Booth D08 Hall B at the Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, Macau China.

See Live Demonstrations at COMPUTEX 2026: Frore Systems will demonstrate Edge AI devices with AirJet and Airjet PAK solid-state active air cooling featuring Industrial edge IoT platforms, consumer products, and compute reference platforms. Additional demonstrations for AI Data Centers include LiquidJet Coldplates showcasing performance for cooling 1,950W NVIDIA Rubin, 600W/cm² extreme hotspot cooling, and LiquidJet Nexus, the integrated Coldplate system for ½ U compute trays. Experience the future of AI performance in the Frore Systems Computex Demonstration Room, June 2-5, 2026, Conference room 504C on the 5th floor of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

About Lenovo: Lenovo is a global technology powerhouse, ranked at 196 in the Fortune Global 500, and a $69 billion revenue company that employs 77,000 people worldwide focused on delivering "smarter technology for all". Building on our success as the world's number one PC maker, Lenovo is expanding its research into growth areas to advance "New IT" technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence).

About Lenovo Innovation Accelerator: The Lenovo Innovation Accelerator is a premium business innovation and acceleration platform tailored for startups. Founded upon Lenovo Group's innovative product matrix, technological superiority, and global supply chain, it operates on the core philosophy of "Connectivity + Empowerment." The platform delivers end-to-end growth support—from proof of concept (PoC) to market commercialization—driven by five core capabilities: R&D, Services, Ecosystem Integration, Brand Building, and Capital Backing.

About the COMPUTEX Best Choice Award: The Best Choice Award is one of the most coveted honors at COMPUTEX TAIPEI — the world's second-largest and Asia Pacific's largest ICT procurement platform. The award evaluates products across three dimensions: Functionality, Innovation, and Market Potential.

About Frore Systems: Frore Systems is a pioneer in advanced thermal technologies that unleash performance across data centers and edge devices. The company's flagship solutions include LiquidJet®, a multi-stage 3D short-loop jetchannel liquid cooling coldplate for data centers delivering higher GPU performance, AI token throughput, improved PUE and reduced TCO; LiquidJet® Nexus, a light weight integrated coldplate system that integrates multiple LiquidJets and eliminates all hoses, connectors and manifolds enabling ½U compute trays and AirJet®, the world's first solid-state active air-cooling chip used in consumer, industrial, and IoT markets delivering higher performance in ultra-compact, silent, light, dustproof and water-resistant edge devices. Frore Systems' patented cooling technologies are integrated into products from major OEMs and system builders worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with manufacturing operations in Taiwan, Frore Systems is redefining thermal architecture for the AI era. For more information, visit: www.froresystems.com

Media Contact:

Sue Ryan - VP Marketing, Frore Systems

[email protected]

Cell: +1 314 914 5008

SOURCE Frore Systems, Inc.