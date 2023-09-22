Lenovo Image Integrates Oort AI Agent to Enhance Customer Support

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oort, a decentralized data cloud service provider, is excited to announce that Lenovo Image, now known as ZX, will integrate Oort TDS (Talk-to-Data Service) into their customer support services starting today.

Oort TDS empowers businesses to create customized AI agents for specific business needs, with a strong emphasis on providing a more accurate, smarter, and safer AI agent solution. Lenovo Image, which started its journey in 1991 as Lenovo's Printer department, has come on board as one of the first enterprise customers to leverage this cutting-edge technology. This collaboration highlights the alignment of Lenovo Image's customer support needs with Oort's innovative solutions. Lenovo is one of the biggest manufacturers of personal computers, smartphones, televisions, and wearable devices.

"We chose Oort TDS for our customer support needs because their products work better, their team is fast and efficient, and they meet our security and compliance standards. The Oort team's quick response times have helped us keep up with our rapidly growing business. Their distributed storage and computing technology, along with their commitment to security and compliance, made them the right choice for Lenovo Image", said Richard Wang, CIO of Lenovo Image.

Unlike conventional AI solutions, Oort TDS focuses on customizability, data accuracy and security, and multimodal human-like user experience. Powered by Oort's decentralized cloud infrastructure, Oort TDS maximizes privacy while minimizing costs.

"We're thrilled to work with Lenovo Image on this journey. Oort TDS represents a shift in the way businesses approach customer service. It's about harnessing the power of data and AI, but on your terms – that's what we've aimed to deliver with Oort TDS," said Dr. Max Li, Founder and CEO of Oort.

Additionally, Oort TDS is designed for scalability and adaptability, continuously learning from customer feedback to evolve into a constantly improving solution. Its integration flexibility enables seamless alignment with platforms like Telegram or via API, offering businesses a streamlined customer experience.

Lenovo Image's decision to integrate Oort TDS into their customer support illustrates the platform's potential in enhancing customer satisfaction while lowering operational costs. It stands as a testament to Oort TDS's appeal to significant enterprises looking to leverage AI technology for more effective customer engagement.

As Oort continues to innovate in the field of decentralized data services, the launch of Oort TDS sets a fresh benchmark for customer service in the digital age. This new product aligns with Oort's mission to redefine human-to-data interaction and brings its vision of a decentralized data economy one step closer to realization.

About Lenovo Image (Now ZX)

Originated from Lenovo Specialized in printing Aimed to go beyond imagination Lenovo Image's business will be expanded from the current focus of printing service to the wider domain of photographic and imaging solutions. Lenovo Image's aim is to become a cutting-edge tech company with a wide variety of reputable services to our customers. Learn more at www.lenovoimage.com

About Oort

OORT is a decentralized data cloud platform designed to maximize privacy and cost savings by integrating global compute and storage resources. It provides a suite of enterprise-grade decentralized cloud-based solutions for generative AI and data-driven businesses. More details https://www.oortech.com/

Contacts:

Lenovo Image
Tian-Tian Zhang
[email protected]

Oort
Evelina Lavrova
[email protected]

SOURCE Oort

