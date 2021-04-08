Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 Doubles Down on Virtual Controls and Unveils Four Ultrasonic Shoulder Keys Powered by Sentons

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentons , the pioneer in Software-Defined Surfaces (SDS), rejoins forces with Lenovo to fully transform the Lenovo Legion Duel Phone 2 into a console-like controller with four ultrasonic shoulder keys that replicate L1, L2, R1, R2 controls on the phone's edge. The keys enable a sensor-rich, bezel-less edge on the device that can be tailored to detect precise finger location and movements, recognizing everything from light to hard taps and multiple slides and swipes. With these gestures, in-game maneuvers like aiming, shooting, opening skills, gear shifting and other controls are all seamlessly realized.

The ultrasonic shoulder keys perfectly match the natural grip on the smartphone when held horizontally, meaning you can bind more actions, weapons, tools, or spells to get the edge in battle.

Sentons configured it's recently launched GamingBar 2.0 to fit the unique specs of the device; increasing the density of ultrasonic sensors to equip the thin edge with the same user control experience as a dedicated gaming console, all without compromising a sleek design. Beyond gaming, the shoulder keys can also be used to virtualize and expand the camera operating experience. This enables a virtual shutter-release button that operates just like a real camera, a light press on the right side sets the focus and a hard press snaps the picture.

"The Lenovo Legion Duel phones are designed for gamers from the ground up, and their commitment to setting new standards for mobile gaming is admirable, as it allows us to continue to unlock new ways to infuse the power of ultrasonics into mobile devices," said Jess Lee, CEO of Sentons. "Having launched Y Triggers in Lenovo's first-ever gaming phone and re-collaborating on the second generation to double the user experience was next-level. We are happy to keep providing gamers around the world with the most interactive gaming devices."

Sentons' SDS GamingBar powered two ultrasonic "Y Triggers" on the first generation Lenovo Legion Duel Phone. GamingBar 2.0 is the latest product update in Sentons' suite of ultrasonic SDSWave solutions.

About Sentons:

Sentons is Software-Defined Surfaces: Bringing high-resolution touch and force sensing to various surfaces on any device, and unlocking a new level of interactivity to the mobile device market. The company's patented acoustic electro-mechanics technology is in-market on a number of mobile devices, and is expanding its ability to bring richer user experiences to a dozen more phone models through gesture captured and virtual buttons. Sentons was founded in 2011 and is led by a team of technologists from Apple, Telegent Systems, and LSI Corporation.

SOURCE Sentons

