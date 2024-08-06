Lenovo Successfully Releases 2100 TOPS Autonomous Driving Domain Controller, Leading the New Era of SAE Level 4 Autonomous Driving

HEFEI, China, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenovo AD1, an automotive-grade L4 autonomous driving domain controller, has rolled off the production line at LCFC Hefei – biggest manufacture base of Lenovo Group. This achievement marks Lenovo as one of the first automotive tier one suppliers in the world to bring up the NVIDIA Drive Thor platform.

The AI computing power of AD1 soars to an impressive 2100 TOPS@FP8/INT8, and its CPU computing power, evaluated based on SPECrate 2017, reaches 174. Its functional safety level is up to the ASIL-D of ISO 26262, and the cybersecurity standard complies with ISO 21434, complemented by a diverse range of sensor interfaces. AD1 is an automotive-grade domain controller purposely built for commercial scenarios of SAE level 4 autonomous driving, emphasizing high computing power, safety, reliability, cost-effectiveness and minimal maintenance cost. AD1 paves the way for start of production of driverless commercial vehicles such as RoboTaxi, RoboTruck, RoboBus, and RoboSweeper.

As 2024 witnesses' significant advancements in worldwide autonomous driving technology, the adoption of Level 4 self-driving vehicles is approaching a pivotal moment for widespread implementation. The end-to-end large model technology in autonomous driving has stimulated the demand for high-performance computing. Lenovo's intelligent driving domain controller product line utilizes NVIDIA DRIVE Thor, incorporating FP4 and FP8 operations into AI inference. This ensures greater efficiency and maintains high precision (comparable to FP16), resulting in a fivefold increase in the inference speed of Transformer models. WeRide has chosen Lenovo's domain control scheme, which is based on NVIDIA DRIVE, for its next-generation autonomous driving technology platform.

In the future, Lenovo will offer its cost-effective domain controllers tailored for L3 & L2++ ADAS market, with various configurations to provide solutions for safer and more convenient ADAS features. Lenovo UltraBoost AI middleware is also compatible with the domain controllers, further enhancing computational efficiency, operator enhancement, and task scheduling.

Lenovo vehicle computing team will promote the development of autonomous driving technology and the transformation of driverless commercial vehicles. Aligned with its vision of "AI for All," Lenovo is innovating its solutions and services through innovative technologies, and successful experiences of ICT to bring a more unified and coherent smart experience, driving a sweeping transformation in consumers' lives.

SOURCE Lenovo Vehicle Computing