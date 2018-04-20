Lenovo Tops Laptop Mag's Annual Brand Rankings As Apple Falls Further

Each year since 2010, Laptop Mag has published its Best and Worst Laptop Brands list, which rates the top 10 major manufacturers. Each laptop brand is assigned a score based on a 100-point scale. Points are awarded in five categories: Design, Reviews, Tech Support and Warranty, Innovation, and Value and Selection.

"Whether you're purchasing a $1,500 gaming laptop or a $200 Chromebook, the brand matters. That's why, each year, we rate the top 10 laptop brands, so shoppers know what's worth spending their money on and what they can expect from each company," said Mark Spoonauer, editor-in-chief of Laptop Mag. "Between Lenovo, HP and Dell, this was a nail-bitingly close race."

Lenovo tops the list again thanks to the strength of the company's product lineup, which includes the ThinkPad X1 Carbon — the only product to get a perfect, 5-star review from Laptop Mag in the past year.

Samsung and MSI tied for last place. According to Laptop Mag's editors, MSI made plenty of high-quality notebooks, but the company lost a lot of points because of its poor-quality tech support. Samsung, on the other hand, got a high score in tech support but suffered from low scores in innovation, design, value and product ratings. Rounding out the list are Acer, Asus, Microsoft and Razer.

To learn more about how each of the top 10 brands fared and the point system that led to these rankings, read the Best and Worst Laptop Brand Ratings 2018 on laptopmag.com.

