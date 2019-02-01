Lenovo Unveils Annual Sales Events Featuring Deep Discounts

After the main sale, beginning March 21, deals on accessories and electronics from leading brands are on sale as part of the Annual Sale Technology Deals Event. This promotion features discounts exclusively on technology products, including up to 42% off of trendy smart home products.

The Lenovo Annual Sale (March 14–20, 2019) includes commercial and consumer PCs and monitors.

Highlights include:

PCs starting at $239.99 on March 18

on More than $1,000 off of the X1 Yoga 2nd Generation

off of the X1 Yoga 2nd Generation X1 Carbon 6th Generation laptops starting at $999

Yoga C930 laptops starting at $999

Up to 70% off of computing accessories

The Annual Sale Technology Deals Event (March 21–27, 2019) focuses on advancing technology and offers heavily discounted tablets, third-party products, smart home systems, and computer accessories.

Highlights include:

Daily doorbusters on accessories, electronics, tablets, and smart home products

Up to $340 savings on select computer monitors

savings on select computer monitors Select monitors starting at $85 .99

.99 Up to 70% off accessories

With the goal of always anticipating and exceeding customer expectations, Lenovo has extended the hours of the telesales team for the annual sale. Customers may call 1-855-253-6686 and speak with a sales specialist from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, March 16, and from noon to 5 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, March 17.

Complete sale details will be made available at https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/deals/laptops

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune Global 500 company and a global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world's widest portfolio of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (ThinkPad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. Lenovo's data center solutions (ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile) are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society. Lenovo works to inspire the difference in everyone and build a smarter future where everyone thrives. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, read about the latest news via our Storyhub, or visit our website at https://www.lenovo.com.

CONTACT:

Milanka Muecke

Director, PR, Events and Community Relations

919-257-5308

mmuecke@lenovo.com

SOURCE Lenovo

