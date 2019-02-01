Lenovo Unveils Annual Sales Events Featuring Deep Discounts
Mar 14, 2019, 07:47 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The technology experts at Lenovo announce the Annual Sale and Technology Deals Event. Discount prices kick off on Thursday, March 14 and continue through Wednesday, March 27.
The Lenovo Annual Sale features daily and hourly doorbusters, some with pricing up to 50% off of list price. Hourly doorbusters go live beginning on March 18, 2019, making savings much sweeter.
After the main sale, beginning March 21, deals on accessories and electronics from leading brands are on sale as part of the Annual Sale Technology Deals Event. This promotion features discounts exclusively on technology products, including up to 42% off of trendy smart home products.
The Lenovo Annual Sale (March 14–20, 2019) includes commercial and consumer PCs and monitors.
Highlights include:
- PCs starting at $239.99 on March 18
- More than $1,000 off of the X1 Yoga 2nd Generation
- X1 Carbon 6th Generation laptops starting at $999
- Yoga C930 laptops starting at $999
- Up to 70% off of computing accessories
The Annual Sale Technology Deals Event (March 21–27, 2019) focuses on advancing technology and offers heavily discounted tablets, third-party products, smart home systems, and computer accessories.
Highlights include:
- Daily doorbusters on accessories, electronics, tablets, and smart home products
- Up to $340 savings on select computer monitors
- Select monitors starting at $85.99
- Up to 70% off accessories
With the goal of always anticipating and exceeding customer expectations, Lenovo has extended the hours of the telesales team for the annual sale. Customers may call 1-855-253-6686 and speak with a sales specialist from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, March 16, and from noon to 5 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, March 17.
Complete sale details will be made available at https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/deals/laptops
