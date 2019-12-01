Lenovo Yoga, ThinkPad & Smart Display Cyber Monday Deals (2019): The Best Lenovo Laptop & Tablet Deals Compared by Save Bubble
Save on Lenovo laptops, desktop PCs, monitors and tablet deals during Cyber Monday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best Lenovo Yoga 920, ThinkPad and Smart Display deals
Dec 01, 2016, 19:27 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the top Cyber Monday Lenovo deals for 2019? Deals experts at Save Bubble have compared savings on Lenovo 2-in-1 convertible laptops, desktop computers, monitors and smart devices and are listing the best live deals below.
Best Lenovo deals:
- Save up to $1640 on Lenovo laptops, desktops, monitors and smart displays at Walmart - deals available on Lenovo ideapads & gaming laptops
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of Lenovo ThinkPad laptops at Walmart - deals available on ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptops and a range of Ideapad laptops
- Save up to 67% on a wide range of Lenovo laptops, computers & tablets at Amazon - check for price updates on popular series like the Lenovo premium 2-in-1 PCs, the Lenovo ThinkPad, Thinkbook and ThinkCenter computers as well as Smart Display devices
- Save up to 40% on Lenovo Yoga laptops - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Lenovo Yoga 920 & more Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 devices at Walmart
- Save up to $1,339 on Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 touchscreen laptops at Amazon - the Yoga family includes the Yoga 920 and combines innovative AI features powered by 8th Gen Intel Core processing with sleek designs
- Save up to 40% on select Lenovo PCs, laptops & tablets at the Lenovo online store - check for the latest deals on Lenovo Yoga & ThinkPad laptops & 2-in-1 devices
Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Lenovo has an extensive line of two-in-one convertible laptops, ultrabooks, all-in-one desktop computers, monitors and more. Among the top laptop offerings from Lenovo are the Yoga 920, ThinkPad, ThinkBook and ThinkCentre models. The brand has also recently launched a smart home device powered by Google Assistant. The Smart Display features an 8" or 10" IPS display and a front camera allowing users to make video calls. Cyber Monday brings discounts on these top-rated Lenovo products at the company's website and on big-box retailers Amazon and Walmart.
Why is it called Cyber Monday? To make the most of the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy, online retailers extend their Black Friday sales until Cyber Monday. Holiday shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on a wide selection of products including appliances, electronics and home products.
Every year Cyber Monday is more successful than ever before. Last year Cyber Monday generated $7.9 billion in sales, more than any other previous US based shopping event to date.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Save Bubble
Share this article