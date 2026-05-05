Lenovo's New ThinkPad Headset Uses Ceva Spatial Audio to Make Entertainment Content More Immersive and Drive All-Day Use

ThinkPad Headset 8550 (Aura Edition) powered by Ceva RealSpace® delivers low-latency, head-tracked spatial audio to enhance immersion across music, video and gaming, extending usage beyond conference calls

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As hybrid work continues to blur the line between productivity and entertainment, Lenovo is betting that better audio, not just better video, can make digital experiences feel more natural across the board. Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), today announced that Lenovo has selected its RealSpace® spatial audio software for its new ThinkPad Dual-Mode Wireless ANC Foldable Headset 8550 (Aura Edition).

Lenovo ThinkPad Dual-Mode Wireless ANC Foldable Headset 8550 (Aura Edition) powered by Ceva RealSpace® spatial audio software delivers immersive 3D sound with integrated head tracking for PC, multimedia and gaming applications.

The 8550 headset is designed to recreate the sensation of being physically present, whether listening to music, watching a movie, or playing a game. Instead of a traditional stereo experience, audio is rendered in a virtual 3D space that remains anchored in place. As users turn their head, sound stays fixed in the environment, just as it would in the real world, creating a more natural and immersive listening experience.

This capability is enabled by Ceva's RealSpace technology, which combines advanced spatial audio rendering with low-latency head tracking in a single optimized solution. The result is a stable and responsive sound field that adapts in real time to user movement, maintaining immersion across a wide range of entertainment content. The spatial audio sound, optimized and tuned by Ceva, is complemented by Sound by Bose which delivers expertly tuned audio for both calls and music.

The impact is especially noticeable across media. Movies gain a more cinematic soundstage, music becomes more immersive, and in games, directional audio cues such as footsteps and environmental effects feel more precise and responsive. By enhancing entertainment experiences, the headset is designed to extend usage beyond traditional work scenarios and encourage all-day use.

"People do not separate their day into 'work audio' and 'entertainment audio.' They expect a great experience everywhere," said Wayne Liang, Product Director, Lenovo. "With Ceva's RealSpace spatial audio and head tracking, we are enabling a more natural and engaging listening experience that encourages users to stay immersed throughout the day."

This approach reflects a broader shift in how audio is used to enhance digital experiences. While spatial audio is increasingly common in premium devices, Lenovo's implementation emphasizes flexibility and everyday usability. The spatial audio processing runs directly on the headset, enabling consistent performance across PCs, tablets, and smartphones without requiring a closed ecosystem.

"A headset that lives on your desk gets used for eight hours a day, that raises the bar for what audio needs to deliver, because people aren't just taking calls anymore.," said Chad Lucien, Vice President and General Manager of the Sensor and Audio Business Unit at Ceva. "By combining spatial audio and head tracking in a single efficient solution, we enable devices that deliver a more immersive and responsive experience throughout the day."

The launch reflects growing adoption of Ceva's RealSpace technology among leading OEMs seeking to deliver immersive audio while maintaining flexibility in product design. The software is optimized for low power and efficient compute and can run either on the headset or on connected devices such as PCs or smartphones, giving manufacturers greater freedom in system design and cost optimization.

For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-realspace.

About Ceva, Inc.

Ceva powers the Smart Edge, bridging the digital and physical worlds to bring AI-driven products to life. Our Ceva AI fabric portfolio of silicon and software IP enables devices to Connect, Sense, and Infer – the essential capabilities for the intelligent edge. From 5G, cellular IoT, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and UWB connectivity to scalable Edge AI NPUs, AI DSPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded software, Ceva provides the foundational IP for devices that connect, understand their environment, and act in real time.

With more than 20 billion devices shipped and trusted by 400+ customers worldwide, Ceva is the backbone of today's most advanced smart edge products - from AI-infused wearables and IoT devices to autonomous vehicles and 5G infrastructure. Our differentiated solutions deliver seamless integration into existing design flows, total flexibility to combine solutions based on design needs and ultra–low–power performance in minimal silicon footprint, helping customers accelerate development, reduce risk, and bring innovative products to market faster. As technology evolves toward Physical AI, Ceva's IP portfolio lays the foundation for systems that are always connected, contextually aware, and capable of intelligent, real-time decision-making.

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram .

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.