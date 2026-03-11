Lenox Advisors Announces Partner Promotions

Rolnick joined Lenox Advisors nearly 20 years ago and serves high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients with a focus on estate planning, retirement strategies, risk management, wealth management, and employee benefits consulting, including executive carve-out programs. He holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) designations and practiced as a CPA for 11 years.

"Since joining Lenox as one of our first experienced recruits, Russell has consistently demonstrated the professionalism and values-driven approach that define our firm's culture and earn lasting trust from clients and colleagues alike, including many of our most significant Executive Benefits relationships," said Stefan Greenberg, Managing Partner and General Agent, Lenox Advisors.

Sendach has built his career at Lenox Advisors since 2009, developing expertise across wealth management, insurance, estate planning, and employee benefits strategies for both individual and corporate clients. He holds the ChFC® and CLU® designations and has been recognized by Forbes as a Top Financial Security Professional for three consecutive years in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

"Matthew has been a shining example of the possibilities of succession planning at Lenox Advisors, and I am proud to know that he, along with his team, will be caring for my legacy clients for years to come. He represents what servicing clients fully means every day," said Gregory K. Large, CLU®, ChFC®, CLTC President, Lenox Advisors.

Kriftcher joined Lenox Advisors in 2013 and has advanced through the firm, most recently serving as Managing Director. He focuses on estate, insurance, and investment management strategies for individual clients, as well as employee benefits and executive carve-out programs for corporate clients. He was recognized by Forbes as a Top Financial Security Professional in 2023 and 2025.

Large continued, "From the very beginning, our vision has been to build a firm that lasts well beyond the careers of the founding Partners, and for the firm to be grounded in relationships, mentorship, leadership development, and a long-term, unwavering commitment to those we serve. Russ, Matt, and Zach have each proven their dedication to serving clients with expertise, consistency, and leadership."

Greenberg continued, "Russ, Matt, and Zach demonstrate what it means to grow and lead within this firm. Their promotions reflect a steadfast commitment to clients, to their own development, and to the culture we've built at Lenox Advisors. I'm very proud to see them reach this milestone."

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox Advisors builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net worth, their families, and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, informing our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. To learn more, visit www.lenoxadvisors.com.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges. With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries, and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management, and retirement plan advisory. For more information, visit www.nfp.com.

