Lenox Advisors Appoints Colleen Tinch as Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing

Strategic Hire Reinforces Lenox Advisors' Commitment to Attracting Top-tier Talent

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors, Inc., an affiliate of NFP, an Aon company, and a leading wealth and insurance advisory firm serving high net-worth individuals, families, and corporate clients, today announced the appointment of Colleen Tinch as Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing. Based in Chicago, Tinch brings over 20 years of strategic marketing and relationship management experience in financial services to accelerate Lenox Advisors' growth trajectory and enhance client engagement across all business lines. Tinch joins Lenox Advisors from Mesirow, where she served as Managing Director of Strategic Marketing & Sales Enablement for the firm's Global Investment Management business.

"Colleen's appointment represents a pivotal moment in our firm's evolution," said Greg Large, President of Lenox Advisors. "Her proven track record of scaling marketing operations and driving measurable business results through innovative marketing strategies and digital-first approaches aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences. We're thrilled to have her leading our marketing efforts as we continue expanding our national presence."

Throughout her career, Tinch has specialized in integrated marketing strategy, relationship management, and thought leadership development across institutional and retail financial services. Her expertise spans marketing technology platforms and automated workflow systems that streamline client engagement and business development processes.

"I'm excited to join Lenox Advisors at such a dynamic time in the firm's growth," said Tinch. "My professional journey has been driven by a passion for fostering growth through strategic marketing and adaptability to navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape. Lenox Advisors' client-centric 'Clients for Life' philosophy and commitment to innovation create the ideal environment to implement transformative marketing strategies that will enhance client experiences and expand our market presence."

Prior to Mesirow, Tinch held senior marketing positions at Northern Trust Asset Management and Invesco US, where she served as the marketing lead for the launch of the RIA division. She was recognized by the Invesco Women's Network for her contributions to fostering an inclusive work environment. Tinch holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism-Advertising from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox Advisors builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net worth, their families, and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, informing our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. To learn more, visit www.lenoxadvisors.com.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, helps companies and individuals address today's most significant Risk Capital and Human Capital challenges. With colleagues across the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland, and global capabilities enhanced by the Aon advantage, NFP serves a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our collaborative team provides specialized expertise and customized solutions, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, life insurance, executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. For more information, visit www.nfp.com.

