Lenox Advisors Appoints Kristi Vassak as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors, Inc., an affiliate of NFP, an Aon company, announced the appointment of Kristi Vassak as managing partner and chief operating officer. In 2005, Vassak joined Lenox Advisors, a wealth management and insurance advisory firm, and most recently led its Business and Strategic Solutions division.

Throughout her tenure with Lenox, Vassak has consistently elevated her leadership and impact while demonstrating a steadfast commitment to operational excellence. With this promotion, she will assume a pivotal role in driving the company's core vision forward, overseeing strategic initiatives, and scaling and streamlining operations. Vassak will focus on advancing efficiency and overall productivity, ensuring Lenox Advisors is well-positioned for continued success.

"This promotion reflects Kristi's exceptional leadership and her ability to drive better outcomes through collaboration, focus and accountability," said Greg Large, president, Lenox Advisors. "Kristi is a proven leader and operational expert, who has strong relationships inside and outside the company, and we are thrilled to leverage her capabilities and understanding of our business as we steer Lenox Advisors into its next phase."

Vassak has decades of experience in financial services, including 20 years with Lenox. She has navigated complex operational landscapes and consistently contributed to Lenox Advisors' success.

"Kristi empowers the firm to better serve our clients with innovative and comprehensive solutions," added Large. "Lenox Advisors continues to value strong leadership in our strategy to address the fast-evolving planning needs of clients. With Kristi leading our operations, we're confidently positioned for sustained excellence and growth."

