Lenox Advisors Celebrates 8 Years as a Great Place to Work

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors is pleased to announce we have been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the eighth consecutive year! This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional culture and community spirit that thrive within our company.

A Tradition of Excellence

At Lenox Advisors, our mission is to protect and preserve the financial security of our clients. This ambitious endeavor wouldn't be possible without the passion and talent of our incredible team. Each year, the Great Place to Work® certification is awarded based on comprehensive feedback from employees about their workplace experience. This year, an impressive 94% of our team members declared that Lenox Advisors is a fantastic place to work, emphasizing our vibrant culture and collaborative environment as key factors.

Employee Voices Speak Volumes

The feedback from our employees underscores the inclusive and ethical environment at Lenox Advisors. Here are some standout statistics from this year's survey:

99% of employees believe people are treated fairly, regardless of race.

of employees believe people are treated fairly, regardless of race. 98% of employees feel people are treated fairly, regardless of their sexual orientation.

of employees feel people are treated fairly, regardless of their sexual orientation. 97% of employees attest that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

of employees attest that management is honest and ethical in its business practices. 95% of employees rate the service we deliver to our customers as "excellent."

Leadership Reflections

Greg Large, president of Lenox Advisors, shared his enthusiasm for the recognition, stating, "Being recognized as a Great Place to Work is a wonderful validation of the people-first culture we've cultivated over the years. We care for one another, enjoy our time together, and forge strong relationships, all of which foster excellent collaboration within our team and with our clients."

To learn more about Lenox Advisors' corporate values, visit Lenox Advisors Great Place to Work profile.

We're Hiring

To join the Lenox Advisors team, look at our career opportunities and stay connected with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox Advisors builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net-worth, their families, and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, informing our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. More information can be found at www.lenoxadvisors.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

