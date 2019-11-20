LENOX® Announces Several Advancements in Carbide Cutting Technology

Engineered for performance, each tooth on new LAZER CT™ and DEMOLITION CT™ Reciprocating Saw Blades and SPEED SLOT® Hole Saws is precision ground to cut through a variety of materials. High-performance carbide is welded to the cutting edge for durability and to help prevent tooth loss, contributing to up to 50X life*. The new carbide tipped reciprocating saw blades and hole saws are ideal for general contractors and remodelers, HVAC technicians, plumbers, electricians and maintenance, repair, and operations specialists for use in metal and wood applications.

Winner of a 2019 Pro Tool Innovation Award, LAZER CT™ reciprocating saw blades deliver fast cuts in demanding metal cutting applications. A titanium coating reduces friction, making teeth wear-resistant and keeping them sharp for quick cuts. LAZER CT™ powers through hard-to-cut materials including stainless steel, rebar, cast iron and thick metals, with ease. The new line also offers a 1'' tall blade profile designed to maintain straight cuts. 8TPI LAZER CT™ blades are available in 4 in., 6 in., 9 in., and 12 in. lengths in packs of one, three and five blades.

DEMOLITION CT™ reciprocating saw blades stand up to tough demolition applications taking on wood and nail-embedded wood with a tall, thick blade profile designed to add durability and minimize blade bending and breaks. Precision grinding allows for proper clearance when making the cut while setting the teeth allows the blade to efficiently remove chips with each stroke of the saw. 6TPI DEMOLITION CT™ blades are available in 6 in., 9 in., and 12 in. lengths in packs of one, three and five blades.

When asked about desired features and benefits of a top-performing hole saw, users wanted the ability to drill through metal and hard materials with the versatility to drill into wood, as well as quick plug ejection. New 2019 Pro Tool Innovation Award-winning SPEED SLOT® Carbide Tipped Hole Saws deliver on these asks, drilling through thick wood and metal materials. The hole saws' aggressive tooth design provides versatility to drill through wood, stainless steel, cast iron, fiber cement and dry wall. Further, the tall body easily drills through 2X dimensional lumber for rough-in work. SPEED SLOT® Carbide Tipped Hole Saws also boast a patented staircase design with multiple leverage points for easy, no-hassle plug removal. SPEED SLOT® Carbide Tipped Hole Saws are available in sizes ranging from 11/16 in. through 6 in. in diameter, as well as specialized kits for plumbers, electricians and contractors.

"LAZER CT™, DEMOLITION CT™ and SPEED SLOT® Carbide Tipped Hole Saws are a result of the LENOX commitment to continuous, impactful innovation," said Brian Morrison, Group Product Manager. "LENOX is relentless in its pursuit to provide end-users with the tools and accessories to get the job done, and these advancements in carbide cutting products deliver on that promise."

*LAZER CT™: vs. 10TPI Standard LENOX Bi-Metal reciprocating saw blades cutting cast iron rebar

DEMO CT™: vs. 6TPI Standard LENOX Bi-Metal reciprocating saw blades cutting wood with nails

SPEED SLOT®: vs. LENOX Bi-Metal hole saws in cast iron

