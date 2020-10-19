Lenox Corporation, America's Leading Tabletop, Giftware And Home Entertaining Company Acquired By An Affiliate Of Centre Lane Partners

"Lenox Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been acquired by an affiliate of Centre Lane Partners, LLC." Tweet this

Centre Lane is a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America. The firm, through its various affiliates, also has investments in long standing consumer brands such as Oneida, Anchor Hocking, and Candle-lite.

"We are very pleased to be investing in Lenox Corporation," said Mayank Singh, a Centre Lane Managing Director involved with the deal. "The company's brands are synonymous with tabletop. Lenox leads the industry in quality, design and innovation and we look forward to partnering with management to participate in the next phase of Lenox's transformation and growth."

About Lenox Corporation

Lenox is a leading designer and marketer of dinnerware, flatware, glassware, kitchen, and giftware. The Company markets its products under the Lenox, Dansk, and Reed & Barton brands. In addition to its core brands, Lenox Corporation manufactures and distributes other brands such as Kate Spade New York, Marchesa by Lenox and Brian Gluckstein by Lenox. Lenox products are sold through department stores, gift and specialty retailers, and general merchandise chains, as well as through the Company's own consumer-direct channel. Over its 130-year history, Lenox has been the recipient of numerous design awards, including the Women's Choice Award®, and has the distinction of being the first American dinnerware used at the White House. Lenox is headquartered in Bristol, PA. For more information on Lenox, please visit www.lenox.com.

About Centre Lane Partners

Centre Lane Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America. Founded in 2007, Centre Lane's experienced, collaborative and diverse team employs a flexible strategy and seeks to partner with strong management teams that can benefit from patient, long-term capital and the Firm's operational, financial and strategic expertise and support. For more information on Centre Lane Partners, please visit www.centrelanepartners.com .

