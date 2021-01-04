Lenox Corporation, America's Leading Tabletop, Giftware and Home Entertaining Company, Acquires Hampton Forge Flatware and Cutlery Company

"We are delighted to welcome Hampton Forge and its array of brands into the Lenox Family," says Mads Ryder, CEO of Lenox Tweet this

"We are pleased to now be a part of Lenox Corporation," states Joni Amar, COO of Hampton Forge. "The expertise and knowledge that Lenox brings as an American company steeped in honor and tradition makes Lenox the ideal steward of the Hampton Forge brands. We look forward to continuing to bring our passion for creativity and design to our customers and the market."

About Lenox Corporation

Lenox, an American company and market leader in tableware & giftware, was founded in 1889, with a singular vision to set the highest standards for quality, artistry & beauty. The company markets its products under the Lenox, Dansk and Reed & Barton brands. In addition to its core brands, Lenox creates and distributes the Kate Spade New York tabletop collection. Lenox products are sold through major e-commerce retailers, department stores, gift and specialty retailers, as well as through the company's own websites. Over its 130-year history, Lenox has been the recipient of numerous design awards and has the distinction of being the first American dinnerware used in the White House. Lenox is headquartered in Bristol, PA. For more information on Lenox, please visit www.Lenox.com .

About Hampton Forge

Founded in 1990, Hampton Forge is a leading designer, wholesaler and distributor of branded flatware and cutlery that set the highest standards of craftsmanship. Recognized as a key innovator, Hampton Forge products are designed in-house and offered through leading national chains as well as boutique specialty retailers. Strong customer relationships are built on category expertise, innovative products and global sourcing capabilities. Hampton Forge's passion for creativity, design, innovation and quality is the driving force behind the brands which marry the finest materials with artful craftsmanship.

