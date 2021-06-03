Lenox Corporation, America's Leading Tabletop, Giftware and Home Entertaining Company, Announces Acquisition of Oneida Consumer LLC

With its recent acquisition of Hampton Forge and now the Oneida tabletop brand, Lenox is a market leader of brands. Tweet this

"All of these great brands have served as industry leaders in their respective categories, reaching a broad consumer base," said Bob Burbank, CEO of Lenox Corporation. "As one family, our products are sold to thousands of retailers including specialty and department stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs and grocery stores across the U.S., Canada and international markets worldwide. This new combination of brands and array of products will create unprecedented growth opportunities within our existing customer base, and open new distribution world-wide. We are delighted to welcome Oneida and its array of flatware, dinnerware and cutlery products into the Lenox family."

"I believe the combination of these two iconic brands creates a truly dynamic consumer product company," states Mark Eichhorn, CEO of The Oneida Group. "With the brand management expertise and product and supply chain knowledge that Lenox possesses combined with their commitment to reenergize and grow the beloved Oneida brand, I believe that Lenox is the ideal steward for the Oneida brand."

About Lenox Corporation

Lenox, an American company and market leader in tableware & giftware, was founded in 1889, with a singular vision to set the highest standards for quality, artistry & beauty. The company markets its products under the Lenox, Hampton Forge and Reed & Barton brands. In addition to its core brands, Lenox creates and distributes the Kate Spade New York tabletop collection. Lenox products are sold through major e-commerce retailers, department stores, gift and specialty retailers, as well as through the company's own websites. Over its 130-year history, Lenox has been the recipient of numerous design awards and has the distinction of being the first American dinnerware used in the White House. Lenox is headquartered in Bristol, PA. For more information on Lenox, please visit www.Lenox.com .

About Oneida

In 1848, Oneida was founded in upstate New York as an attempt at utopia. To support the community, members began making silverware and when they premiered stainless steel flatware in the 1960's, the whole world could suddenly access fine, durable flatware at an affordable price. Today, Oneida is a leading global marketer of tabletop products for the consumer market and they enhance the culinary experience. For more information on Oneida, please visit www.Oneida.com .

