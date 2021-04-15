LENOX CORPORATION, AMERICA'S LEADING TABLETOP, GIFTWARE AND HOME ENTERTAINING COMPANY, ANNOUNCES NEW CEO BOB BURBANK Tweet this

Burbank will be responsible for managing the Lenox Corporation portfolio of brands and continuing to build upon the great success the existing team has accomplished. Additional focus will be placed at the supplier and retail level to continue to invest in its brand equity and drive consumer preference with its broad consumer base. Burbank will be headquartered in the company's Bristol, PA offices.

"I am excited to be joining the Lenox team as CEO," said Bob Burbank. "Its long history of delivering best-in-class products and commitment to design innovation are critical to its past and future success. I wish to personally thank Mads and the team for their passion, dedication and focus over the past 12 months."

Ryder's departure is effective April 21, when he will join the Lenox board and relocate to his native Denmark. "It has been the honor of my lifetime to work with Lenox," said Ryder. "The people and culture of the company—and this country—are amazing and inspiring. Together we have laid the foundation for another 130 years for Lenox and I look forward to continuing to be a part of this amazing story as part of the board."

Additionally, Lenox Corporation announces that Lucas Updegraph has joined the company as the new Chief Revenue Officer. He joins the company from Villeroy & Boch where he was President and CEO.

About Lenox Corporation

Lenox, an American company and market leader in tableware & giftware, was founded in 1889, with a singular vision to set the highest standards for quality, artistry & beauty. The company markets its products under the Lenox, Dansk and Reed & Barton brands. In addition to its core brands, Lenox creates and distributes the Kate Spade New York tabletop collection. Lenox products are sold through major e-commerce retailers, department stores, gift and specialty retailers, as well as through the company's own websites. Over its 130-year history, Lenox has been the recipient of numerous design awards and has the distinction of being the first American dinnerware used in the White House. Lenox is headquartered in Bristol, PA. For more information on Lenox, please visit www.Lenox.com .

SOURCE Lenox Corporation

Related Links

lenox.com

