Lenox Corporation Completes Redesign and Rebranding with Launch of 3 New Websites

After partnering with market research companies this past year to identify the potential target consumer and his or her purchasing behavior, Lenox has redefined their brand position for today's digitally savvy consumer. "Our goal is to rejuvenate the brand so that it appeals to all consumers," said Mads Ryder, CEO of Lenox Corporation.

The company's revamped websites will feature a more intuitive shopping experience complete with direct and simplified navigation, product color and pattern swatching, a straightforward personalization process, shop by collection features, and navigation between the different brand websites. Additionally, the Lenox branded website will provide in-depth content for their consumer including entertaining tips, recipes, table-setting tricks and more. "We've taken a clean, modern approach to the website's design and user experience," said Ryder.

A new logo design, packaging identity, photography, colors and voice were developed for each brand and will be incorporated in the coming year. The new Lenox.com reflects the concept of "Inspired by heritage, designed for now." The Dansk website will have a deliberately minimal theme accented with a playful feeling and unexpected pops of turquoise. The Reed & Barton website will reflect Reed & Barton's rich history steeped in heritage and tradition.

"As we look to the future, we need to ensure that Lenox continues to elevate the way Americans eat, entertain and celebrate at home," Ryder said

In honor of Lenox's 130th anniversary this year and the launch of the new branded website, Lenox recently unveiled a new limited edition dinnerware set, Luna. Inspired by the brand's history of craftsmanship and innovation, the clever nesting set comes with six bowls and two plates that are all hand-decorated with luxe glazing and intricate carvings. Only 130 hand-numbered sets were created exclusively for Lenox.com.

About Lenox Corporation

We believe your home, and the moments you create in it, deserve more. The Lenox Corporation family of brands creates distinctive tableware, giftware and home décor fit for the variety of people, foods and occasions in our consumers' homes.

Together with our core brands, Lenox, Dansk and Reed & Barton, we aspire to set the highest standards for quality, artistry and beauty. The Lenox Corporation also collaborates with kate spade new york, Marchesa by Lenox, Brian Gluckstein by Lenox, the Thomas O'Brien Collection, Luca Andrisani by Lenox and more. Our products are sold through department stores, gift and specialty retailers and general merchandise chains, as well as through our own retail stores and consumer direct channels, including online, catalogs and mail orders.

The Lenox Corporation is headquartered in Bristol, PA. For more information, please visit the Lenox website at www.lenox.com.

SOURCE Lenox Corporation

