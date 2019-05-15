Lenox Hill Hospital to offer deluxe amenity kits featuring Naturally Serious skincare products to all patients

Lenox Hill Hospital has made improving each patient's stay and overall experience its priority. The patient experience team had a vision to go one step further in providing comfort and expanded wellness options to patients by partnering with Naturally Serious, the cleanly and ethically developed skincare line headlining the amenity kit with bath and body products developed exclusively for this program. The kit will also include other essentials, such as a full-sized tube of Colgate toothpaste and toothbrush, mouthwash and an eye mask.

"We've seen a trend of consumers, especially patients, caring more and more about what's going into their bodies and on their skin, especially in a hospital setting where wellness is key, and patients are health-focused," says Rochelle Jacobs, Managing Director at Naturally Serious. "Our vegan and vegetarian, cruelty-free formulas along with the elimination of B.A.D ingredients make this partnership, two years in the making, a 'natural' fit."

In addition to the new kits, Lenox Hill will launch personalized room service this summer. Beginning in July, patients will be able to request their food whenever they wish. Meals will be served on China plates along with glassware, stainless flatware and linen napkins. Under the stewardship of Chef Masraff, a two-time Michelin star winner and medically trained doctor, food services will offer wholesome, restaurant-quality dining options made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

"Our patient experience team wanted to raise the bar for every patient around the personal amenity items and menus we offer," says Joe Leggio, Associate Executive Director of Patient and Customer Experience for Lenox Hill Hospital. "We were adamant that our patients should have access to pure, natural products and healthy, delicious food. Our collaboration with Naturally Serious and Chef Masraff further emphasizes our commitment to overall wellness."

Naturally Serious formulas are an efficacious combination of clean, locally developed, components without any B.A.D. (Banned, Ambiguous, Debatable) ingredients. Parabens; phthalates; preservatives; PEG; formaldehyde; petrolatum; mineral oil; sulfates; silicones; drying alcohols; artificial colors; and artificial fragrances are NOT included.

Naturally Serious is a cleanly made, ethically developed and clinically tested skincare line. Every product is formulated without any B.A.D (Banned. Ambiguous. Debatable) ingredients and clinically tested to provide you with the most effective skin care solutions for your skin. Our products are cruelty free, do not contain gluten and we only create vegan and vegetarian formulations. We constantly strive to reduce our carbon footprint and proudly offer recyclable, recyclable and reusable packaging while our cartons are all Forest Stewardship Council approved, and are made in factories powered by wind power and are carbon neutral. Outside of the skincare range available at retail, Naturally Serious is proud to provide luxurious bath and body amenities to hospitals in the Northwell Health network, New York's largest healthcare provider. For more information on Naturally Serious, please visit NaturallySeriousSkin.com. Join the conversation on Instagram at @NaturallySeriousSkin using the hashtag #NSSkin.

Lenox Hill Hospital, a member of Northwell Health, is a 450-bed, fully accredited, acute care hospital located on Manhattan's Upper East Side with a national reputation for outstanding patient care and innovative medical and surgical treatments. US News & World Report has ranked the hospital among the top 10 hospitals in the state of New York with a total of 11 "high performing" designations for its clinical performance in Cancer, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Ear, Nose & Throat, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Gynecology, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology and Urology. For more information, go to www.lenoxhillhospital.org.

