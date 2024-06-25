Lens Efficacy, Customer Service, and Value Preferred Most by Eye Care Professionals, Independent Survey Confirms

The nationwide survey of over 800 independent eye care professionals spanned multiple business areas, including product satisfaction, customer service, manufacturing labs, loyalty program rewards, benefiting ECPs' businesses, and patient satisfaction.

"In support of HOYA's mission to improve life through vision, we must champion our customers while providing innovative lens technologies backed by superior customer service," said Eduardo Martins, President of HOYA Vision Care, North America. "HOYA's recent investments in numerous new lens technologies and exceptional lab services demonstrate our commitment and elevate our brand as a trusted partner. Further, our Visionary Alliance™ loyalty program supports customers as they navigate the current economy, and the rebates help them invest in their practice, reward staff, and deliver valuable savings to their patients."

Key findings from the survey:

95% of ECPs dispensing HOYA's Super HiVision ® EX3™ or EX3+™ were satisfied with its performance

EX3™ or EX3+™ were satisfied with its performance 93% of ECPs dispensing HOYA's MySV™, iD LifeStyle ® 3, and iD MyStyle ® 2 were satisfied with their performance

3, and iD MyStyle 2 were satisfied with their performance 92% of ECPs dispensing HOYA's Sensity ® lenses were satisfied with its performance

lenses were satisfied with its performance HOYA's Super HiVision Meiryo® EX4™ had the highest ECP net promoter score of any lens product surveyed

Visionary Alliance Summer Offer

Between July 1 and September 30, 2024, new and current Visionary Alliance™ members can receive extra rebates of up to $15 per order on top of current rebates offered by HOYA, including VSP bonus rewards. ECPs who wish to participate but aren't currently members can enroll in the program without commitments or contracts.

"As a trusted partner, it is critical that we carefully track underlying consumer trends and react accordingly to support the success of ECPs, especially when we hear consumers are cutting back in some communities," said Matt Pope, Senior Marketing Director at HOYA Vision Care, North America. "We believe these additional rebates will help practices' bottom lines and help patients continue to get top quality."

The offer applies to iD LifeStyle® 4 and MySV™ lenses combined with HOYA's Super HiVision Meiryo® EX4™ coating and Sensity® Family of photochromics. Schedule a discussion with a HOYA Business Consultant through go.hoyavision.com . Full terms and conditions can be found on the Visionary Alliance website.

About HOYA Vision Care

As a global leader in optical technology, HOYA Vision Care is dedicated to providing innovative vision care solutions for every stage of a patient's life. A steadfast partner to Eye Care Professionals around the world, it stands at the forefront of optical excellence. With a global presence consisting of 43 laboratories and a growing team of 20,000 employees, HOYA Vision Care delivers innovative lenses and other vision care solutions to millions of people in 110 countries. For more information or to get in touch, visit hoyavision.com/en-us/ .

1 HOYA 2024 Brand Tracker Study – Report of Findings among third-party independent US ECPs, n=805. Asked to rate satisfaction with HOYA's brand, products, labs, and market perceptions.

