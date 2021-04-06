Lensabl Launches Lensabl+ to Deliver the First All-Online Vision Benefit Plans

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lensabl, the leading direct-to-consumer eyeglass lens replacement and contact lens provider, today announced the launch of Lensabl+, the first digitally native vision benefits platform.

Lensabl+ is challenging the antiquated way of getting vision insurance by offering personalized benefit plans for those without an employer-sponsored option. These plans, which are sold direct-to-consumer and fully redeemable online, can be customized specifically to each individual's vision care needs so they receive comprehensive coverage without paying for items they may not need.

"We are excited to be able to further our impact within the vision care space by not only offering DTC eyeglass lens replacements, glasses, and contact lenses but now by expanding benefit and membership options for prescription lens wearers," said Andy Bilinsky, co-founder and CEO of Lensabl.

As of March 2020, approximately 130 million people have some type of vision insurance or managed vision care coverage. Yet redeeming benefits and understanding coverage limits is confusing, expensive, and inconvenient. Much like the dental industry, the vision benefits space is adapting new technologies and expanding options for consumers, with Lensabl+ as a leading example.

"In building Lensabl, we realized just how complicated and expensive vision benefit plans can be for the consumer. We created Lensabl+ to optimize the benefit redemption experience, offer coverage that is personalized and comprehensive, and save a great deal of money each year," said Bilinsky.

Later this year, Lensabl+ will launch innovative plans for employers to offer to their employees as a group benefit as well.

Lensabl has raised an additional $5M from investors, both institutional and strategic, over the past year to support this new effort.

About Lensabl

Lensabl is the one-stop-shop for all vision care products online. Offering best-in-class lens replacement service, its own line of premium prescription lenses from its Everyday Eyewear collection, and contact lenses from all major contacts brands for at-home delivery. Based in Los Angeles, the company is backed by Rogue Venture Partners, Amplify LA, Birchmere Ventures, among others.

