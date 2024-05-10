LensCrafters Celebrates Grand Opening of New Store in Cicero, New York

Retailer Returns to Syracuse Community With Latest Store Opening on May 10th

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LensCrafters , part of EssilorLuxottica and one of the largest optical retail brands in North America, announces the opening of the company's newest store in Cicero, New York on May 10th. LensCrafters was previously located in Great Northern Mall which closed in December 2022. The new store, located at 38003 Route 11, will reinforce the company as a trusted optical retail leader in the region.

LensCrafters Cicero

"This latest opening in upstate New York is part of LensCrafters' continued dedication to serve all communities in North America," said Alfonso Cerullo, President of LensCrafters. "The new location in Cicero will make it more convenient to offer customers access to important products and services around eye care and vision solutions."

At the core of LensCrafters approach to overall eye health is how the brand embraces the latest technologies. LensCrafters digital eye exam uses state-of-the-art equipment to map the eye's unique characteristics, allowing for highly accurate assessments. "Eye health is an essential part of everyday life, and eyewear plays a leading role in individual style and expression," says Cerullo. "LensCrafters is committed to being the trusted optical retailer for customers and patients that want a comprehensive, high-quality eyecare and eyewear experience in the communities we serve."

From a comprehensive digital eye exam to shopping for the perfect frame, the new location will showcase a wide assortment of designer eyewear brands and styles that include Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Persol, Versace, Prada, and many more. The premium store experience will leverage a wide range of tools to afford customers more opportunities to meet their needs. Customers can customize Ray-Ban and Oakley frames, and virtually try-on any frame thanks to the Virtual Mirror technology through LensCrafters' Smart Shopper interactive in store tool.

The new location will be equipped with high-resolution digital screens and led-walls displaying eyewear and campaigns to allow customers an immersive experience. Interactive applications installed both on iPads and touch screens showing prescription lenses will simulate prescription lens features and effects for better vision.

About LensCrafters

LensCrafters, the leading optical retailer in North America, was founded in 1983 and currently operates over 1,000 stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people look and see their best, LensCrafters has a passion for vision care and offers the best selection of the latest trends in eyewear from leading designer brands as well as incomparable personalized service from Doctors of Optometry located at or next to its stores. LensCrafters opened its first Macy's location in April 2016 and currently has five flagship stores in New York City, San Francisco, Palo Alto and Toronto, the first flagship in Canada that opened in July 2023. The brand's trusted doctors and associates continue to make an impact by giving the gift of vision through the company's partner efforts with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation , providing access to quality vision care and glasses in underserved communities worldwide. LensCrafters is currently the number one contributor to OneSight in North America. For more information, visit www.lenscrafters.com .

Media Contact:

Alexa Anello:

[email protected]

SOURCE LensCrafters