LensCrafters Launches Partnership with Graphic Designer and Illustrator Noma Bar for New Campaign Your Eyes First in Support of World Sight Day

The link between LensCrafters and Noma Bar has been immediate as sight is at the center of his artworks. "The observation of what surrounds me and the ever-changing point of view is the inspiration behind my art. Moments of everyday observation can later become a print or a sculpture and within my illustrations, the ability to see things from an opposite viewpoint often emerge" affirms Noma Bar. "For the spectators it's almost a sort of constant mental exercise as they have to always look at what's not visible at first sight. There's always a second, hidden meaning in my works".

Your Eyes First, kicking off on World Sight Day on October 8th, will spotlight the ongoing theme of providing eye care to communities around the world and the services that LensCrafters offers to support this including a comprehensive eye exam and prescription glasses. The campaign will showcase each company's commitment to providing clear sight care to those who need it most and their customers, a message the retailers intend to reiterate each year on World Sight Day.

"Eye health is critically important to everyday life and plays a major role in a person's overall wellbeing. Thanks to our collaboration with Noma Bar, we have the capability to highlight our efforts in a creative way," stated Giorgio Candido, SVP & General Manager, LensCrafters. "As vision care continues to be out of reach for many people, Luxottica remains committed to providing eye care services to those who need it most. We are proud that our trusted doctors and associates at LensCrafters can make an impact and give the gift of vision."

There are many ways each retail brand helps to make this possible, including LensCrafters partner efforts with OneSight, an independent nonprofit providing access to quality vision care and glasses in underserved communities worldwide.

About LensCrafters

LensCrafters, the leading optical retailer in North America, was founded in 1983 and currently operates over 900 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. LensCrafters is owned by Luxottica Group, a leader in premium, luxury, and sports eyewear. With a mission of helping people look and see their best, LensCrafters has a passion for vision care and offers the best selection of the latest trends in eyewear from leading designer brands as well as incomparable personalized service from on-site Doctor of Optometry to a lens finishing laboratory. LensCrafters opened its first Macy's location in April of 2016. For more information, visit www.lenscrafters.com .

