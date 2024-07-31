LensCrafters Unveils New Premium, Proprietary Vision Solution with the Launch of its Adaptive™ Progressive Lenses

Crafted Just For You By Those Who Know Your Eyes

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LensCrafters , part of EssilorLuxottica and one of the largest optical retail brands in North America, announced the launch of LensCrafters Adaptive™ Progressive Lenses, the retailer's most advanced, tailored and highly personalized progressive lenses delivering an optimal visual experience. LensCrafters partnered with Essilor Instruments and Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., a world-leading producer of high-performance lenses, to develop the new groundbreaking vision solution, exclusively available at LensCrafters stores in North America. With Shamir's expansive industry expertise, they played an integral role in ensuring consumer needs were translated successfully in the development of the innovative product offering.

LensCrafters Adaptive Progressive Lenses

LensCrafters leveraged key technologies of EssilorLuxottica Group to build the new LensCrafters top-tier lens and invested in new technology to gather additional parameters necessary for lens customization. In partnership with Shamir, LensCrafters analyzed data of 1 million consumers in order to define the technical specifications for the innovative high tech design of the lenses. Lastly, LensCrafters partnered with the operations and manufacturing teams to set up all the required industrial mechanisms to produce and distribute the top quality lenses on a big scale ensuring a high level of service to customers.

LensCrafters Adaptive™ Progressive Lenses provide clear vision at all distances1 along the entire eye convergence path, for effortless focus by the wearer when shifting their gaze, even in dynamic settings1. The lens personalization technology, approved for smartphone and computer usage2, is tailored to a wearer's unique posture and near vision requirements to accommodate near and intermediate viewing distances, providing premium convenience in one pair of glasses for each individual customers' vision needs.

"We are thrilled to offer LensCrafters customers and patients an exceptional vision experience with the launch of our new and exclusive LensCrafters Adaptive™ Progressive Lenses. This lens truly gives patients and customers a personalized and effortless experience for easy transition from near to far," said Alfonso Cerullo, President of LensCrafters. "The new lens combines LensCrafters' four decades plus of vision expertise with advanced technologies powered by Shamir and is the newest lens offering within the company's impressive portfolio of lenses. Since the brand's inception, LensCrafters' business model is one that meets consumers' optical vision needs for over 40 years. Because of this tremendous knowledge about the industry and our customers, we had the capability to leverage our expertise along with Shamir's to launch the latest and most advanced customizable progressive lenses that give consumers exactly what they need in a vision solution to see their best."

With the consumers' needs in mind, LensCrafters leveraged their new proprietary eye measurement system Eye-Ruler 2+, a technology that enables customizing of lenses tailored to fit each customer's vision need, reinforcing the combination of technologies for their latest progressive lenses.

With LensCrafters Adaptive™ Progressive Lenses, the surface of the lens has different prescription areas but appears completely seamless.

9 out of 10 wearers are satisfied with LensCrafters Adaptive™ Progressive Lens es 3

8 out of 10 wearers are VERY satisfied with LensCrafters Adaptive™ Progressive Lenses 4

94% of wearers experienced effortless focus when shifting their gaze even in dynamic settings 5

92% of wearers declared seeing clearly when looking at computers and smartphones6

Progressive lenses are designed for those who have presbyopia, a physiological ocular condition that affects people ages 40 to 45 and above, and who require more than one vision correction such as nearsightedness and foresightedness. Someone with presbyopia may have difficulty seeing at near distances, and experience red eyes and headaches. With the addition of a positive power to prescription at the bottom of an Rx lens, presbyopia can be compensated.

About LensCrafters

LensCrafters, the leading optical retailer in North America, was founded in 1983 and currently operates over 1,000 stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people look and see their best, LensCrafters has a passion for vision care and offers the best selection of the latest trends in eyewear from leading designer brands as well as incomparable personalized service from Doctors of Optometry located at or next to its stores. LensCrafters opened its first Macy's location in April 2016 and currently has five flagship stores in New York City, San Francisco, Palo Alto and Toronto, the first flagship in Canada that opened in July 2023. The brand's trusted doctors and associates continue to make an impact by giving the gift of vision through the company's partner efforts with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation , providing access to quality vision care and glasses in underserved communities worldwide. LensCrafters is currently the number one contributor to OneSight in North America. For more information, visit www.lenscrafters.com .

1Adaptive™ Progressive Lens in-Life Consumer Study - 3rd Independent party - US - 2024 (n=54)

2 92% of wearers expressed seeing clearly when looking at smartphone and computer with Adaptive™ Progressive Lenses, In-Life Consumer Study - 3rd Independent party - US - 2024 (n=54)

3Adaptive™ Progressive Lenses in-Life Consumer Study - 3rd Independent party - US – 2024 (n=54). 6-point scale from "Very satisfied" to "Not satisfied at all" - % of wearers who rated from "Satisfied" to "Very satisfied"

4Adaptive™ Progressive Lenses in-Life Consumer Study - 3rd Independent party - US – 2024 (n=54). 6-point scale from "Very satisfied" to "Not satisfied at all" - % of wearers who rated "Very satisfied"

5Adaptive™ Progressive Lenses in-Life Consumer Study - 3rd Independent party - US - 2024 (n=54. 2-Point Scale Yes/No - % of wearers who rated "Yes"

6Adaptive™ Progressive Lens in-Life Consumer Study - 3rd Independent party - US - 2024 (n=54. 6-point scale from "Very clear" to "Not clear at all" - % of wearers who rated from "Clear" to "Very clear"

