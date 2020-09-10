LENSCRATCH Partners With The National Center For Civil And Human Rights To Launch A Virtual Initiative Around Lens-Based Indigenous Art.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LENSCRATCH, an international online photographic platform, and the National Center For Civil And Human Rights in Atlanta, Georgia today announced an exclusive collaboration to support a powerful line-up of lens-based indigenous artists in the month of October with Spirit: Focus on Indigenous Art, Artists and Issues.

The nine artists selected for this project, range from emerging to well-established individuals, and each brings their own unique vision to indigenous issues and history. The roll out will include a week of artist features on LENSCRATCH, from October 12 - October 18, 2020.

Featured artists include:

Kiliii Yuyan (kiliii.com), Shelley Niro, (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shelley_Niro), Pat Kane (patkanephoto.com), Kali Spitzer & Bubzee(kalispitzer.photoshelter.com & bubzeeart.com),Will Wilson (willwilson.photoshelter.com), Jeremy Dennis (jeremynative.com), Meryl McMaster (merylmcmaster.com), and Donna Garcia (donnagarcia.com).

"We are thrilled to elevate and support Indigenous photographers and issues with a partner like the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, who is equally committed to providing an inclusive representation of the incredibly diverse community of visual artists creating lens-based work. It is important to us as an institution to shine a light on these powerful projects and recognize the Indigenous voice in the photographic conversation," said Aline Smithson, Founder and Editor & Chief of LENSCRATCH.

The National Center For Civil And Human Rights will host a virtual exhibition of the artists' work from October 12 – November 12, 2020 @civilandhumanrights.org. The exhibition will open with a virtual artist talk at 12 pm EST, October 12, 2020 and closing talk November 12, 2020 at 12pm.

"We are so thankful to LENSCRATCH, Donna, and of course these amazing photographers for sharing this opportunity with us. Many people that we come in contact with at the Center see our exhibitions and focus in on representations of their own experience or those they are the most familiar with. As Dr. Martin Luther King is so often quoted saying: 'injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere'. On October 12th, Indigenous Peoples Day, we encourage you to dig into this exhibit, our programming, and any other resources you have for broadening your knowledge of Indigenous histories and cultures," said David Hopings, Manger of Public Engagement for the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Spirit: Focus on Indigenous Art, Artists and Issues will coincide with Atlanta Celebrates Photography, an annual, month long celebration of photography and has designated Spirit as one of this years featured events, @acpinfo.org.

About LENSCRATCH

Since 2007, LENSCRATCH has featured the work of thousands of photographers and has provided a platform to launch portfolios, books, and exhibitions serving as a rich resource for educators and photographers. We provide a forum for critical and cultural discourse on the complex role this medium plays in the world, always aiming to reflect the vast array of voices/ perspectives within our photographic community. LENSCRATCH seeks to uplift emerging and student artists who will be the next generation shaping this powerful medium. We're committed to being an anti-racist organization providing an equitable, inclusive representation of this incredibly diverse community and the wide aesthetic, personal, technical, and conceptual considerations being explored. More at lenscratch.com .

About the National Center for Civil and Human Rights

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is a vibrant museum and cultural institution in Atlanta. Our immersive and powerful exhibitions connect US civil rights history to the global struggle for human rights around the world today. We are one of the only institutions in the world where the papers and artifacts of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are on permanent display. Our engaging events and conversations, education, and advocacy training bring together leading thinkers on advancing rights. For more information, visit civilandhumanrights.org . Join the conversation on civil and human rights on @ctr4chr (Twitter), @ctr4chr (Facebook), and @ctr4chr (Instagram).

About Atlanta Celebrates Photography (ACP)

Atlanta Celebrates Photography (ACP) is a non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation of the photographic arts and the enrichment of the Atlanta art community. Celebrating its 22nd year, ACP helps make Atlanta a leading center for the world's fastest growing art form by creating experiences that enrich, inspire and transform. In addition to year-round programs ACP produces the largest annual community-oriented photo festival in the United States each October. More at acpinfo.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Donna Garcia

404.660.5533

[email protected]

SOURCE Donna Garcia

Related Links

https://donnagarcia.com

