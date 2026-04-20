LensDirect.com Launches Lolos Children's Eyewear with New OopsTech Innovation for Breakproof Durability

Combining style, durability and affordability, the family-owned optical company introduces a new line of kids' glasses built for everyday life.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LensDirect.com, a leading online retailer of vision care products, today announced the launch of Lolos Children's Eyewear, a new line of prescription glasses designed specifically for kids. Built with both fashion and function in mind, Lolos aims to solve a longstanding gap in the market - children's eyewear that is both stylish and reasonably priced.

Lolos Kids Eyewear Speed Speed Unbreakable glasses for unstoppable kids

The inspiration behind Lolos is both personal and practical. As a child, CEO Ryan Alovis wore bulky, oversized frames that weren't designed with kids in mind - an experience that left him feeling self-conscious and wishing for better options. Years later, as a father of two young boys, he saw the same problem persist. Many of their friends needed glasses, yet the choices remained limited - often either too expensive or lacking in style. Lolos was created to change that.

Starting at $69 for a complete pair of prescription glasses, Lolos includes premium features at no additional cost, along with free shipping and a one-year, kid-proof guarantee with a new technology, OppsTech, which provides 180° bendable frames built to flex without breaking.

"Lolos was built to meet the realities of being a kid," said Ryan Alovis, CEO of LensDirect.com. "We saw a clear need for eyewear that could handle everyday activity without sacrificing style or affordability, and we're excited to bring that to market."

Designed for school, play, and everything in between, Lolos frames incorporate several proprietary features outlined in the company's launch materials:

OopsTech - 180° bendable frames built to flex without breaking

FlexFit - adjustable arms for a more customized, comfortable fit

ActiveGrip - silicone nose pads and temple tips to prevent slipping

Hypoallergenic materials for sensitive skin

Each pair is built to withstand the demands of daily use, from classrooms to playgrounds, with frames designed to bend, bounce back, and stay in place. LensDirect also backs Lolos with its Kid-Proof One-Year Guarantee. If frames are broken within 365 days, they will be replaced - no questions asked.

As with all LensDirect products, lenses are cut and installed in the company's owned and operated New York lab and include anti-glare, scratch-resistant, and UV protection coatings at no additional cost.

Lolos is now available at LensDirect.com/lolos.

About LensDirect:

Founded in 1992, LensDirect.com is one of the largest independent online retailers of optical goods, experiencing explosive growth driven by a relentless customer-first approach. The company has earned numerous accolades for exceptional customer support and built a reputation for delivering high-quality vision care at competitive prices, backed by over 100 years of optical heritage. As one of the few online DTC retailers that owns and operates its own proprietary optical lab, LensDirect maintains full control over quality, speed, and precision. LensDirect leverages advanced technology, including AR facial scanning for virtual try-on and a seamless online eye exam, to enhance the customer experience, offering leading brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley alongside its own proprietary lines including Delancey Street, Fordham, and Lolos Children's Eyewear, and is known for its innovative lens replacement service - allowing customers to keep their frames and simply replace the lenses.

SOURCE LensDirect.com