LensGen® Announces Presentations and Scientific Papers on Juvene™ in Paris

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LensGen®, Inc. will be featured in several activities as the European Society for Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS) event in Paris, France begins. LensGen developed Juvene™, which is the world's first modular fluid optic intraocular lens (IOL) that uses biomimetic design principles to emulate the natural crystalline lens and provide a continuous dynamic range of vision from distance to near with high quality optics.

On September 12, at the Ophthalmic Future Forums, Sumit Garg, M.D. will present an update of clinical data from the ongoing Grail Study on patients who have been treated at two international sites. Fifty-four eyes have been implanted in the Grail study; most are at least three months post-operative.

Dr. Garg is Vice Chair of Clinical Ophthalmology and Medical Director at the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, University of California, Irvine.

On September 13, Dr. Garg will present the latest results from the "Grail Study" at the International Society of Presbyopia on a panel entitled "Advances in Restoration of Accommodation/Accommodating Lenses."

On Tuesday, September 17 at the ESCRS, Dr. Kohnen will present a paper that will discuss visual outcomes in patients implanted with a new modular two-piece curvature-changing fluid-optic intraocular lens (Juvene).

"This is a very timely and exciting technology and I'm pleased that I will be able to share the latest Grail Study results with our European colleagues," said Prof. Dr. Thomas Kohnen, FEBO Director, Professor and Chair of Ophthalmology, Goethe-University, Frankfurt, Germany.

At the same session on the 17th, Uday Devgan, MD, FACS, FRCS Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA School of Medicine will present a paper describing the Juvene IOL technology and surgical procedure. Dr. Devgan was the first surgeon in the world to implant the Juvene IOL over four years ago.

Dr. Devgan, Dr. Garg and Dr. Kohnen are LensGen Scientific Advisors.

"We are very encouraged with the progress LensGen is making. We believe that Juvene is a potentially game changing presbyopia-correcting IOL for the treatment of cataracts and presbyopia," said Ramgopal Rao, LensGen Chief Executive Officer. "Our early results from the Grail Study indicate patients can be spectacle free, with excellent quality of vision, and achieve and maintain target refractions."

LensGen is currently in the process of raising $60 million in Series B Financing in advance of an FDA study for the approval of the Juvene IOL that the Company expects will begin in 2020.

ABOUT PRESBYOPIA AND CATARACTS

Presbyopia is the progressive loss of the natural lens' ability to accommodate or change focus from far to near objects. It generally becomes noticeable in our early to mid-40s and continues to progress. Cataracts are the clouding of the natural lens which inhibits light from passing into the eye.

ABOUT LENSGEN

LensGen is a clinical stage company headquartered in Irvine, California focused on restoring youthful vision to millions of cataract and presbyopia patients. With its innovative Juvene™ modular fluid optic intraocular lens the company aims to treat vision correction errors and provide spectacle independence to patients affected by cataracts and/or presbyopia. For more information, please visit http://www.lensgen.com.

The Juvene™ Intraocular Lens is not approved by the FDA and it is not available for sale or use in the United States.

