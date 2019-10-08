LensGen® to Review Latest Juvene™ IOL Results At AAO

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LensGen®, Inc. will review its latest data for the world's first modular fluid optic Intraocular Lens (IOL) in several activities around the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting in San Francisco this week. LensGen developed Juvene™, which uses biomimetic design principles to emulate the natural crystalline lens and provide a continuous dynamic range of vision from distance to near with high quality optics.

Sumit Garg, MD will discuss the Company's achievements and patient-centric approach to product development during the Ophthalmology Innovations Summit, (OIS) Anterior Spotlight session on Thursday, October 10th. Dr. Garg is Vice Chair of Clinical Ophthalmology & Medical Director at the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, University of California, Irvine.

Rosa Braga-Mele, MD will moderate a panel discussion at a LensGen sponsored reception on Friday, October 11th at 6:30pm. Panelists include: Kerry Assil, MD; Uday Devgan, MD; Sumit Garg, MD all of whom have experience implanting the Juvene IOL.

"The Juvene may well be the premium IOL that cataract surgeons and their patients have been waiting for. Its potential to provide excellent range of high-quality vision without the compromises of the currently available premium IOLs has created great interest among surgeons around the world," said Dr. Braga-Mele who is a Professor of Ophthalmology, Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto, Canada.

Eric Donnenfeld, MD will present six-month results of its "Grail Study" in the AAO's Main Cataract Session on October 13th at the Moscone Center in Room 152 at 3:30 p.m.

"I'm excited to share the latest results from the Grail Study which will have 30 patients at 6 months and 15 binocular patients at one-to-six months. 100% of the binocular patients have full range of vision and are spectacle free for daily activities. I expect a robust discussion among my colleagues about this potentially transformational technology," said Dr. Donnenfeld who is the Founding Partner of Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island.

LensGen is currently in the process of raising $60 million in Series B Financing which it expects to close in the first quarter of 2020. The Company believes an FDA study for the approval of the Juvene IOL will begin in the second quarter of 2020.

"LensGen continues to build momentum as a company. We received excellent response at the recent ESCRS and expect more of the same at the AAO. We have developed a truly patient-centric IOL that can positively change cataract surgery in the years to come," said Ramgopal Rao, LensGen Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT PRESBYOPIA AND CATARACTS

Presbyopia is the progressive loss of the natural lens' ability to accommodate or change focus from far to near objects. It generally becomes noticeable in our early to mid-40s and continues to progress. Cataracts are the clouding of the natural lens which inhibits light from passing into the eye.

ABOUT LENSGEN

LensGen is a clinical stage company headquartered in Irvine, California focused on restoring youthful vision to millions of cataract and presbyopia patients. With its innovative Juvene™ modular fluid optic intraocular lens the company aims to treat vision correction errors and provide spectacle independence to patients affected by cataracts and/or presbyopia. For more information, please visit http://www.lensgen.com.

Juvene™ Intraocular Lens is not approved by the FDA and it is not available for sale or use in the United States.

SOURCE LensGen, Inc.

