LensGen® Will Present Early Results Of International "Grail" Study At ASCRS

Juvene is the world's first modular fluid optic IOL that uses biomimetic design principals to emulate the natural crystalline lens and provide a continuous range of vision, dynamically from distance to near with high quality optics.

"We at LensGen are excited that this innovative technology is generating excellent early outcomes in the "Grail" Study," said Ramgopal Rao, LensGen Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As we prepare for FDA clinical trials, we are gratified that early data from the "Grail" Study is supporting several benefits of our platform technology."

LensGen Scientific Adviser Featured

Each year, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) honors individuals whose innovative ideas have benefited ophthalmologists and their patients. A member of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board will be one of five persons featured at the ASCRS Innovators Lecture on Monday May 6.

Eric Donnenfeld M.D. is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in refractive, cornea and cataract surgery, a past ASCRS President and one of the leading cataracts and refractive surgeons in the United States. In his lecture, he will discuss the Juvene technology and present the early data.

"The Juvene implant is designed to change curvature like the natural human lens and show it can rejuvenate youthful vision to individuals affected by cataracts and presbyopia," Dr. Donnenfeld said. "I look forward to sharing more information about this potential game changing innovation."

LensGen To Be Featured in Refractive Subspecialty Day

Uday Devgan M.D. will be speaking about the Juvene in a session at the ASCRS Subspecialty Day on Friday, May 3rd. The session will be moderated by Rosa Braga-Mele M.D.

"The Company has developed a very safe, innovative product that will be intuitive to cataract and refractive surgeons and that has the potential to revolutionize how we treat cataracts and presbyopia," said Dr. Devgan., a leading surgeon who founded Devgan Eye Surgery in Los Angeles, California and is Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the Jules Stein Eye Institute at the UCLA School of Medicine.

Technology, Surgical Procedure and Future Opportunities

The Company also plans to share additional information to selected surgeons and other interested parties on the evening of May 3rd, where Dr. Donnenfeld will discuss the technology, Dr. Devgan will review the surgical procedure and Sumit (Sam) Garg M.D., who is Medical Director and an Associate Professor in Cataract, Refractive, External Disease and Corneal Surgery at the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute at the University of California, Irvine, will address the future potential of the technology.

Dr. Braga-Mele, Dr. Devgan, Dr. Donnenfeld, and Dr. Garg are all LensGen Scientific Advisers.

About Presbyopia and Cataracts

Presbyopia is the progressive loss of the natural lens' ability to accommodate or change focus from far to near objects. It generally becomes noticeable in our early to mid-40s and continues to progress. Cataracts are the clouding of the natural lens which inhibits light from passing into the eye.

About LensGen

LensGen is a clinical stage company headquartered in Irvine, California focused on restoring youthful vision to millions of cataract and presbyopia patients. With its innovative Juvene™ modular fluid optic intraocular lens the company aims to treat vision correction errors and provide spectacle independence to patients affected by cataracts and/or presbyopia. For more information, please visit http://www.lensgen.com.

Juvene™ Intraocular Lens is not approved by the FDA and it is not available for sale or use in the United States.

