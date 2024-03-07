Lensrentals Acquires BorrowLenses Brand and Select Assets to Expand Largest Resource of Inventory for Creatives and Production Teams Seeking Photo and Video Equipment for Rental in the United States

Renowned for stellar customer service, Lensrentals maintains vital gear rental resource for anyone from movie and entertainment productions, professional sports leagues, to all videographers, photographers and content creators nationwide

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lensrentals, the leading and largest online photo, video, audio and lighting equipment rental and production resource company, announced the acquisition of select assets of the BorrowLenses business, an online marketplace for photographic and video equipment rentals.

The acquisition will expand Lensrentals' loyal customer base while augmenting its enormous inventory of more than 400,000 copies of over 6,000 different lenses, cameras, drones, lighting, audio and other high quality production equipment and accessories, in every format, from every major manufacturer available in the market. Additionally, the used gear program known as Keeper will also receive a significant boost in inventory.

Lensrentals has long maintained the largest inventory of photo, video, audio, lighting and accessories and has attracted more than a million orders since its founding. Additionally, the company's expertise as a production resource and high quality customer service has enabled Lensrentals to align with brands that include world leading box office movie and entertainment companies, professional sports leagues and the journalism professionals that cover them.

Similarly, BorrowLenses has provided cutting-edge photo and video gear for rental, convenient pick-up and shipping options, and exceptional service to its loyal base of creatives and professionals with more than one million orders over sixteen years.

"As a big group of employee-owners, via our Employee Stock Ownership Plan, I think I speak for all employees when I say: we're collectively delighted and genuinely grateful to strengthen the Lensrentals family with the addition of the BorrowLenses brand, alongside whom we've served customers for nearly two decades, while pushing each other to excel. The acquisition will enable us to extend our high-quality rental and production experience to a growing customer base that demands the highest-quality technical equipment a creative needs to produce movies, video and audio, and photographic content, without the up-front expenses associated with buying gear outright and continued maintenance," said Tyler Beckman, CEO of Lensrentals. "We're proud of our reputation as the most reliable video and photo gear rental experience online. We employ experienced team members with hands-on video and photo experience to provide the right counsel and ensure the gear which our customers use is not only the highest quality professional grade, but also curated for individual scenarios, down to the right cables and extra batteries for cold conditions. We look forward to welcoming all BorrowLenses customers to the Lensrentals experience."

With operations in San Carlos, CA, BorrowLenses provided photographers and videographers with a similar range of equipment for rental as Lensrentals. BorrowLenses has offered local pickup in California, like Lensrentals and LensProToGo in Tennessee and Massachusetts respectively, as well as nationwide shipping options.

Lensrentals has long been renowned for providing the highest quality of customer service, by an experienced team of photo and video industry professionals. The customer service team recommends, troubleshoots, and offers counsel on what equipment will work best for each scenario presented. Whether the production is a box office movie, a televised multi-team race around the world, the sidelines of a professional or college sporting event, a new family member, a solar event, a road trip or a wedding, the customer service team operates like a trusted first assistant.

Every piece of gear in the Lensrentals and LensProToGo inventory is cleaned and inspected optically and physically to guarantee orders arrive on time with compatible, working equipment. All technical equipment is shipped in weatherproof hard shipping cases and arrives with a return label in the box, to facilitate an easy return at the end of a rental.

About Lensrentals

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Memphis, TN with additional facilities in Tennessee and Massachusetts, Lensrentals provides photography, video, audio, lighting gear and drones, amongst more than 400,000 equipment items, for lease from the largest inventory of equipment in the United States. The company ships to customers throughout the 50 states with pickup and return services available to local customers in Memphis, TN and Concord, MA. Lensrentals provides services to hundreds of thousands of photographers annually, maintaining the values of its founder; sharing the best available equipment, at its optimum quality and educating its users to make sure they can achieve their goals as a professional, amateurs and enthusiasts. The company maintains the highest quality of available equipment with the lowest equipment failure rate in the industry.

SOURCE Lensrentals